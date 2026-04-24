As the Panthers enter Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the goal is to "challenge our roster"

General manager Dan Morgan inherited an offensive line that allowed 65 sacks in 2023 after playing seven different left guards and eight different right guards. So he spent money on guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to stabilize it. This year, both of his left tackles are on one-year deals, and one of them is coming off a major injury, and his right tackle is turning 32 during camp, so drafting Freeling 19th overall is with an eye to the future.

It's the same way he bolstered the defensive line a year ago after they set all the wrong kind of records in 2024, surrounding the returning Derrick Brown with free agents Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown and drafting Cam Jackson.

Morgan has a type, you might say, and he admitted Thursday night he's not finished looking for linemen.

"I think we feel really good about it; we might not be done there," he said of the offensive side in particular. "Again, we want to make both the offensive line and the defensive line as strong as possible.