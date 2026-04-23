 Skip to main content
Advertising

When considering NFL Draft prospects, age has become a factor

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:02 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
The Carolina Panther’s practice on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panther’s practice on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — In the old days, when you talked about numbers in relation to the draft, it was standard stuff like 40 times or college stats.

But with the way the college game has changed, scouts and personnel men have had to consider a new factor when gauging prospects entering the NFL — age.

With a wider disparity in the ages of draftable players than ever — thanks to NIL and COVID-era eligibility rules — NFL teams have to evaluate birth dates as much as heights and weights.

"I think that matters; I think it matters a lot," Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said this offseason. "You've got to think about, depending on the position, about a second contract.

"You definitely have to keep that in mind."

Related Links

At a surface level, part of that is about physical maturity (the league requires players to be at least three years out of high school to be eligible for the draft), and part is about future finances.

For example, Morgan said quarterbacks usually have a longer runway in the NFL, often not playing until they're a few years into the league. Other positions are often asked to contribute right away, which figures into the calculus.

Over the last five years, the entry age of all drafted players has spiked to close to 24, with so many players taking advantage of extra eligibility. But the average age of first-rounders is in the low 22s for the last decade, as more teams opt for the upside offered by extra years in a league in which the average career span remains around four years.

As it applies to this year's draft, that means you have to balance the idea of development vs. immediate impact.

Players such as Arvell Reese, Jeremiyah Love, and Francis Mauioga are considered top 10 prospects because they're among the best players, plus the fact that none have reached their 21st birthday.

Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, left, and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. react following the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

On the other hand, there's Miami pass-rusher Akheem Mesidor, who has already turned 25, but has a record of high production to suggest he can make an immediate impact.

Morgan said that as they're stacking their board in advance of a draft, in general, there's more of a ding for being older than an automatic bonus for being young, since production remains the most important part of this.

"You've still got to be a really good player," he said. "Because the upside stuff doesn't always work out either."

Last year for the Panthers, it did.

Nic Scourton, Derrick Brown

They traded up to draft pass-rusher Nic Scourton in the second round last year before he turned 21. And he walked into an NFL locker room full of grown men and realized things were different.

Upon meeting long snapper JJ Jansen, who turned 40 this offseason, Scourton pointed out that his mother was Jansen's age. This made the longest-serving Panther feel some sort of way, but also illustrated that Scourton was not yet a finished product — and he still tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks last year.

"Honestly, it was a little difficult coming from being the top of the food chain in college, and then having to come here and just restart all over," Scourton said. "And then with such respected guys, like I'm working next to Derrick Brown in this weight room and watching how he approaches the game and how he takes this so seriously. The NFL kind of forces you to grow up, or you'll be left behind in a sense, and that's just how I approached it. I try to be like those guys who try to come in here and still be myself by working hard and following everything the coaches tell him and tell me.

"But honestly, I think it doesn't really matter how old you are. It's just about your perspective and how you take on football. Like, are you going to come and you're going to be a professional, or are you going to come and you're going to lollygag and not necessarily waste your opportunity, but take it for granted?"

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Scourton did not do that last year, which adds to the value he carries for the future.

Vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis pointed out that thinking about future free agency (after four seasons) changes the way you project players.

"Nick's a great example because you saw Nick at 21 get better as the season went on," Tilis said. "And we have high hopes for him for not only next season, but for the rest of his career because of the age and the ascension there.

"I think what you're also seeing with older players is they step in, and they're contributing immediately. And there's something to be said for that. So, do we get the long runway with the guy? If you draft a guy at 25 and he's a free agent at 29, that's not ideal. But at the same time, if you get four really good years out of that player, and he plays a premium position, that is valuable.

"So, I think age matters, and we certainly look at it. But the flip side of it isn't so negative either."

Scourton said the adjustments for him began during the pre-draft process, and being mature enough to handle the disappointment of not being a first-round pick.

"I feel like I was very mature in the situation of attacking the draft, like building up for working as hard as I possibly can to make sure I was ready," Scourton said. "But I wasn't mentally there for the downfall. Obviously slipping in the draft, feeling like I should've gone higher than I did.

"It's a really stressful time, but such a really rewarding time, and like I just learned so much about myself during that time as well, right? Just in terms of dealing with adversity, bouncing back from things, being resilient."

There were also the funny parts, like making Jansen feel old, or going out with teammates upon arrival here and not being old enough to legally get a drink.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
Ella Hall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

He also saw the flip side during his pre-draft training, as he worked out alongside Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough came into the league old enough to be off his parents' insurance, and two years older than Panthers starter Bryce Young (who was in his third year in the league). But being alongside the 26-year-old while working out also gave Scourton a sense of what he was about to experience.

"I'm going to be honest with you, Shough is not childish, but he's just a super playful guy," Scourton said. "But I'm going to be honest, I don't think anybody worked harder than Shough at my training facility. From the aspect of a quarterback lifting and being there all day, always throwing, always getting rehab, like he was a consummate professional, and then you talk to him, you understand why.

"I mean, he was in college with (Chargers quarterback) Justin Herbert (who was drafted in 2020), like he understood what was at hand. He was already there with his wife; they understood. You could tell he was very intentional with his draft process because you know he doesn't have as much time to make mistakes as me."

And for a quarterback, time takes on a different meaning than at other positions.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said with increasing movement between schools, many players often have experience in multiple systems, which can be an important teaching point when it comes to quarterbacks in particular, as they enter the league.

"There are two ways to look at it: One is they have a lot more experience in learning new systems, so they have to use their mind to click into these types of progressions," Canales said. "So there's a benefit to that because when we get them, it won't be like they played in one system the whole time. They've probably seen two or three, whether they move schools or not. There's coaching turnover as well. So we're seeing a lot of guys who have had a good amount of exposure. So that's a plus for them.

"We're getting an older, more mature player. That's a positive for quarterbacks. Some other positions, you'd like them to be younger, so that you get more out of that first contract, but for the quarterback position, these guys can play well into their 30s. When you do change styles of concepts, when you do change things, it makes it harder to get into the depth of what you are doing, get into the whys of all that. So that can be a little bit of a challenge at times.

"It's player to player. Some guys can just pick it up quickly. Those are the ones who have success early on. And the guys who are going to struggle to get the language, struggle to get the calls out, their trajectory just takes a little bit longer, and that's where you have to be patient, and you have to be realistic about the development of a player and make sure that you grow it at a pace that's sustainable for the player, and also for the success of your team."

Carolina Panthers General Manager, Dan Morgan speaks to the media on Tuesday, April. 14, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

That's why Morgan doesn't turn age into a blanket statement. In general, would a team rather have a younger player? Of course. Does that disqualify an older player? It does not.

"I think you definitely have to weigh it," Morgan said. "I think it's definitely part of the evaluation process, but I also don't think it's everything, and it doesn't take a guy out of the running because maybe he's 25, 26 years old.

"So, yeah, it's definitely something that we weigh in, but it's not everything."

And their experience with Scourton last year also informs that opinion, having seen what upside looks like. When it's handled as maturely as he did last year, that helps illustrate why they were so eager to move up for him.

"I can't really speak on older guys because I haven't been to one of those," Scourton said. "I've been young, but I haven't been the older guy coming in, but I feel like the older guys should understand that this opportunity does not last forever, and the journey for them to get here was a lot longer and harder than mine was. So you would think they would respect the situation a little bit more and understand what's at stake."

That's true for the team as well.

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary offseason program | 4/21

View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21.

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
61 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
63 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
64 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
65 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
66 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
67 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
68 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
69 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
70 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
71 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
72 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
73 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
74 / 74

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting for the Panthers at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, in our final mock draft ahead of draft.

news

As the Panthers prepare for the draft, Dan Morgan's always open to deal

In the last two drafts, the Panthers have done six separate pick-for-pick trades, and the general manager said they remain open to any possibility this weekend.

news

How the Panthers landed Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the 2012 NFL Draft

It took a little luck, an in-depth scouting report from a secret source, some breath-holding, and a big game of wiffle ball in the yard. But eventually, the Panthers got their guy with the No. 9 overall choice.

news

2026 Draft Tracker: The latest Panthers previews, picks, and news leading up to and during the draft

Follow along as the Carolina Panthers prepare for then go through the NFL draft, with the Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker. This one-stop shop has the latest position previews, news, and draft picks as they happen.

news

2026 Position Previews: Defensive Line

In our final position preview ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, we take a look at the interior defensive line prospects to gauge how they might fight in with the Panthers.

news

Peter Woods is "a game disruptor" who knows he can change a defense in the NFL

The Clemson defensive tackle has plenty of questions surrounding his role at the next level. But he is also confident he has plenty of answers.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 7.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting for the Panthers at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, in our mock draft version 7.0.

news

Panthers Hall of Honor QB Jake Delhomme to announce Day 2 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Panthers legend will be among a group of current and former players announcing second and third picks next week in Pittsburgh.

news

Josiah Trotter will continue the "family business" in the NFL, but with his own twist

The Missouri product is carrying a legacy name into the league, courtesy of his dad and brother, but is excited to put his own twist on the linebacker role at the next level.

news

2026 Draft Preview: Inside Linebacker

It's a deep inside linebacker class in the 2026 draft. Get to know a few of the talented guys that could catch the eye of the Carolina Panthers.

news

Arvell Reese can do many things, but he's ready to focus on one: rush the passer

The Ohio State linebacker is versatile, with the talent and ability to play all over the defense. It presents a conundrum for teams as they determine where to line him up. But Reese has some ideas about where he'd best be used.

Advertising