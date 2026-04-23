When considering NFL Draft prospects, age has become a factor

And for a quarterback, time takes on a different meaning than at other positions.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said with increasing movement between schools, many players often have experience in multiple systems, which can be an important teaching point when it comes to quarterbacks in particular, as they enter the league.

"There are two ways to look at it: One is they have a lot more experience in learning new systems, so they have to use their mind to click into these types of progressions," Canales said. "So there's a benefit to that because when we get them, it won't be like they played in one system the whole time. They've probably seen two or three, whether they move schools or not. There's coaching turnover as well. So we're seeing a lot of guys who have had a good amount of exposure. So that's a plus for them.

"We're getting an older, more mature player. That's a positive for quarterbacks. Some other positions, you'd like them to be younger, so that you get more out of that first contract, but for the quarterback position, these guys can play well into their 30s. When you do change styles of concepts, when you do change things, it makes it harder to get into the depth of what you are doing, get into the whys of all that. So that can be a little bit of a challenge at times.