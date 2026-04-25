With the 144th overall pick, the Panthers select center Sam Hecht

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added their second offensive lineman of the draft.

They used the 144th overall pick in the fifth round on Kansas State center Sam Hecht.

Hecht, a former walk-on, started the last two years for the Wildcats and earned All-Big 12 honors last year.

He has 25 starts of experience, and has shown to be a solid technical player.

There's some potential there down the road, and an opportunity after the Panthers lost Cade Mays (Detroit) and Austin Corbett (Buffalo) in free agency.

They signed former Jaguars and Saints starter Luke Fortner in free agency, and had former Ravens practice squader Nick Samac (who was signed last year) on the roster previously.