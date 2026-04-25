Trade: Panthers trade back again, this time with Bears

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers moved back again on Saturday, this time with the Chicago Bears. The two teams essentially executed a pick-swap in the fourth and fifth rounds.

The Panthers sent the 124th and 166th picks to the Bears, for the 129th and 144th picks overall.

Both picks 124 and 166 had come in an earlier trade with the Jaguars.

That's another quick move-back in succession. It also negates some of the cost of Friday night's trade up to select defensive tackle Lee Hunter

The Panthers still have four more picks today and seven total.

Their current picks are now: