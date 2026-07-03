For Ryan Fitzgerald, it's about building on an impressive rookie season

The 40-year-old on Jansen has taken Fitzgerald under his wing the same way veteran kicker John Kasay did for him when he arrived in 2009. Fitzgerald hasn't met Kasay yet, but has felt his presence, in part because Jansen lives in Kasay's former house in South Charlotte.

So when the rookie kicker and elder snapper were sitting around the pool house last season, in the same spot where Kasay mentored Jansen nearly two decades ago, Jansen was just passing the wisdom to the next generation. (Between the two of them, Kasay and Jansen have been a part of every roster in franchise history.)

"We'll be sitting in the pool house talking about non-football things, about life, about marriage, about faith," Fitzgerald said. "And because that used to be John Kasay's house, he said I sat on this very couch talking to John about these exact same things.

"So 20 years later, here we are, there's a lot of history."