Training Camp Observations: Hottest day yet prepares Panthers for Jacksonville

PAL makes big impression at practice

It's one of the most special days of training camp every year, when the kids from the Police Activities League join the Panthers on the field for a "joint practice." The kids, ranging in age from 7-13, come out in full pads and kick off practice with the guys before holding their own scrimmage at the end of practice.

And they started with a bang on Monday. The PAL Panthers (yes, that's really their team name) trotted out to run coverage on kickoff. Dave Canales helped get the right special teams pennies on guys to show which side they were on, and then they were off. Xavier Legette took the kickoff and guys "blocked" the PAL team (some with enough force to leave a young player with a memory) as Legette returned.

XL had already made a decent return when one missile-seeking pre-teen saw his shot to make an impression on an NFL squad. He threw himself at Legette (who didn't fight the tackle very hard) and came up to raucous cheers from his teammates and new friend.

At the end of the hot practice, the PAL team came back to the field and held a mini-scrimmage of their own. The heat had most of the elder Panthers catching their breath after a long padded practice. But when the small No. 28 running back leaked out of the defense and got to the sideline, everyone came alive.