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Fit Check Friday, Week 4 vs. Detroit

The Panthers are going with the full blackout — helmet, jerseys, pants, and socks — for Sunday night's game against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Oct 02, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — Under the lights. All black. Let's do this.

The Panthers are going full dark mode this week, with black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Lions.

The Panthers are going full dark mode this week, with black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Lions.

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers

They're 3-1 in the all-black all-time, with the only loss coming in 2024 in a near-miss against the defending champion Chiefs.

Last year, they beat the Bucs here in a game with playoff implications, with Lathan Ransom's interception with 41 seconds left sealing the game.

Previously, they beat the Falcons at home in 2023 and 2022 with the blackout in full effect.

Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.

PHOTOS | Panthers vs Buccaneers | Game Action Gallery | December 21, 2025

Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Buccaneers.

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