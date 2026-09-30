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Mike Jackson on the reality of his injury, helping teammates prepare for the Lions, and "coming back with a vengeance."

Both Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn went down during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, delivering a brutal hit to a young secondary. But now, Mike Jack is determined to use his summer research to prepare his teammates for the Lions. And he's using the next 6-8 weeks to come back "with a vengeance" in search of another division crown.

Sep 30, 2026 at 06:14 PM
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Kassidy Hill
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Mike Jackson has been preparing for this game since the summer. During the Carolina Panthers' off-season, the corner sat down and watched all 172 targets thrown to Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2025, all in preparation for the Panthers' Week 4 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Lions.

He studied every route, every concept; he took judicious notes and filled a book with his handwritten takeaways.

Now, in the middle of what should be the culmination of his preparation, Jackson finds himself with a notebook full of film study breakdowns, realizing they were never meant for him.

One of the league's top corners had surgery on Tuesday to address a groin injury he suffered during the Panthers Week 3 loss in Cleveland. By Wednesday, he was back in the locker room, walking around without any limp or lingering side effects from the procedure, pouring into the corners around him who will have to step up in the place of not only him but also Panthers Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn, who went down with a quad injury later in the game.

Cornerback Mike Jackson and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

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"We got to stop doing everything together," joked Jackson on Wednesday, because laughing is the only healthy approach to losing the best corner duo in the league in one game.

"That's tough. But at the same time, I know Will Lee III, AK (Akayleb Evans), Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, all the rest of them guys in the DB room; this is their time to shine," continued Jackson. "Corey is one of the first people I was talking to, and I'm like, 'Bro, one man's storm is another man's sunset.'

"When you get your opp, you got to take advantage of it because that's just how this league works. You're supposed to go out there and ball, and then when I come back, we'll all put it together, so it'd be cool."

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

And while Lee, Evans, Smith-Wade, and potentially Thornton might have less experience and production than Jackson and Horn, they also have two of the game's best at their disposal, and Jackson's notebook, of course.

"I'm just trying to stay in it. So, we play Detroit this week; I'm watching film to get them boys prepared on any and everything," said Jackson. "St. Brown had (172) targets; I watched every last one of them.

"So when they go out there on Sunday night, you got extra confidence because of the notes that they're getting from what they see and then this stuff that I saw last year that he might do or the other receivers. So that'll be fun."

Initially, Jackson didn't think he was hurt that bad. He went down with just over two minutes left to play in the first quarter, defending a throw to Jerry Jeudy. He tracked the receiver across the middle of the field on a deep crosser and stuck his hand in to break up the pass. It was an incomplete, but Jackson was flagged for defensive pass interference.

He didn't see the flag, having crumpled to the ground after Jeudy whipped the defender off him.

"I guess I just fell wrong because when I hit the ground, I felt it," described Jackson. "I guess my leg whipped. I'll be honest, I don't know cause I didn't think it was that serious because I wasn't in a lot of pain, but I guess I just got a high pain tolerance or something.

"I thought I was playing this week, like the whole time. It's a little sore because I was walking normal and stuff, so I didn't think it was that big."

The soreness was bad enough, and he'd been playing football long enough that he knew it was unsafe to reenter the game in Cleveland. But he didn't realize it was bad until the doctor told him it would require surgery.

Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during a game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sep 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Adding insult to injury, in the rush to treat his injuries and get home, Jackson left his phone and wallet at Browns stadium. They're being shipped to him, but it left a bad taste on top of a sour taste.

"We lost; I got hurt in the game. I lost my phone in the locker room, and I left my wallet there," said Jackson, ticking each egregious reason off his fingers as he went. "I don't ever want to go back to Cleveland."

In one of the few strokes of fortuitous luck, though, coach Dave Canales said neither Jackson nor Horn should be out for the season.

"It's like 8-ish weeks, give or take, could be sooner, could be longer," Canales shared on Wednesday. "So it's a big swing there depending on how the return-to-play process goes with both guys."

Jackson is aiming to hit that window as well, and while he's not circling a certain date, he immediately peeked ahead at the schedule to see which games he would miss and, more importantly, which games he could return in time for.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips #5 and cornerback Mike Jackson #2 are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I'm happy it happened early versus later in the season because the games in November and December and January are huge, so it sucks, but at the same time I'm only missing maybe one division game.

"It's just Tampa. New Orleans might creep in there somewhere. So one, maybe two division games."

The Panthers are set to face Tampa Bay in Week 7 (four weeks after Jackson's injury) and the Saints in Week 10 (seven weeks post-surgery). Then, nine weeks post-surgery, Carolina will travel to Tampa Bay for the second game against the Buccaneers. Final games against the Saints and the Falcons come in the final five weeks of the season.

Jackson hopes that by the time he returns to the field, there will be a position battle because of how well guys play in his and Horn's absence.

CB Mike Jackson is seen during during Fan Fest on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"It's their time to shine, so they just got to go show the world who it is," promised Jackson. "I'm with them every day. I see the hard work they put in. I see how they pay attention and how they take bits and pieces from me and Jaycee's game, and apply it to their own. So I'm excited for them.

"You get an opp, I'm telling them to take full advantage of it because, to be honest, this is how this league works. It's the next man up. AK can go out there, or Will or anybody can go out there and catch two picks. Now it's like, 'Oh well, do you ride with him? Well, Mike Jack, come back,' and that's what you want.

"I told them, I'm like, you want to play so good to the point where when I come back, now they're saying we got literally the best DB room in the whole country versus just me and Jaycee."

Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

The time away also means Jackson can be more present when his daughter is born. She's due around November 10, a time when he normally wouldn't be able to be as present as a new dad would hope.

So, he'll spend time with the newest member of the family, embracing those sweet moments as he and his wife welcome their third child, recovering from the first surgery he's ever had in his football career, and he'll prepare for his return the same way he prepared all offseason for this game: filling notebooks with observations, preparing to the nth degree.

The Carolina Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

For that matter, he'll keep filling those notebooks anyway for all the receivers his teammates will face over the next two months, starting with the Lions on Sunday night.

"Just spend a little time with the family at home, study them, the last nine opponents, and be ready to come back," said Jackson. "Just send them all my notes, tell them what to look at. But more importantly, just tell them, like, 'Bro, Sunday night lights are bright; go have fun.

"So it's just like, take advantage of this opportunity, spend some time with my family, but when I come back out there, I'm coming back with a vengeance."

Panthers practice | Week 4 vs. Lions | September 30, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Cam Gill is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Cam Gill is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
AC Carter and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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AC Carter and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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