Mike Jackson on the reality of his injury, helping teammates prepare for the Lions, and "coming back with a vengeance."

"It's their time to shine, so they just got to go show the world who it is," promised Jackson. "I'm with them every day. I see the hard work they put in. I see how they pay attention and how they take bits and pieces from me and Jaycee's game, and apply it to their own. So I'm excited for them.

"You get an opp, I'm telling them to take full advantage of it because, to be honest, this is how this league works. It's the next man up. AK can go out there, or Will or anybody can go out there and catch two picks. Now it's like, 'Oh well, do you ride with him? Well, Mike Jack, come back,' and that's what you want.