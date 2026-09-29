Panthers add Torricelli Simpkins to the active roster, among other moves

To make room for Simpkins on the roster, they waived linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who was signed from the practice squad last Saturday. A reliable special teams player, he forced a fumble last week, which was recovered by Thomas Incoom .

They also signed two familiar faces back to the practice squad, bringing back outside linebacker Cam Gill and offensive lineman Isaia Glass. Both were here in the preseason, and this is the third time Gill has been signed to the roster in the last three months.