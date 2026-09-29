Panthers add Torricelli Simpkins to the active roster, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of moves Tuesday to add depth to the roster after a number of injuries.
The team signed guard Torricelli Simpkins III to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Charlotte native was signed to the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season, after spending last year with the Saints.
He adds interior depth with the elbow injury to left guard Damien Lewis that caused him to go in and out of the game on Sunday.
To make room for Simpkins on the roster, they waived linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who was signed from the practice squad last Saturday. A reliable special teams player, he forced a fumble last week, which was recovered by Thomas Incoom.
They also signed two familiar faces back to the practice squad, bringing back outside linebacker Cam Gill and offensive lineman Isaia Glass. Both were here in the preseason, and this is the third time Gill has been signed to the roster in the last three months.
To make room for them on the practice squad, the team released guard Chandler Zavala from the practice squad.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.