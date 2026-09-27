Panthers monitoring a number of injuries after loss to Browns

Wide receiver Jalen Coker left early in the third quarter with a quad injury and didn't return.

"His quad lit up on him a little bit, and so the pain wasn't really going away," Canales said. "We're testing the strength, and we decided we couldn't put him back out there in that condition."

"I'm good," Coker said. "I'm just frustrated. That's really all I got. I mean, I'm just kind of frustrated, and we're going to get back to it on Monday, and it is what it is. . . .