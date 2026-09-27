Panthers monitoring a number of injuries after loss to Browns

CLEVELAND — The emotional pain was enough.
The physical toll of Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns may prove tougher on the Panthers.
Carolina finished the game without three key starters, and a number of other players were battling through issues following a difficult road loss.
Jaycee Horn was down for a few minutes after the game-winning touchdown by the Browns and had to be helped off, as he walked gingerly away with what head coach Dave Canales described as a quad injury.
"We're going to have to evaluate that and see where he's at," Canales said. "But he was not going to be coming back in."
Cornerback Mike Jackson left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return.
That left them finishing the game with rookie Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans, and Chau Smith-Wade at the position.
"Yeah, it's definitely tough losing two of your guys like that," safety Tre'von Moehrig said. "Two of the best players in the league, but I've said this before: with injuries it's the next man up, and we're all confident in the next man.
"And so that's just the way we're going to operate."
Wide receiver Jalen Coker left early in the third quarter with a quad injury and didn't return.
"His quad lit up on him a little bit, and so the pain wasn't really going away," Canales said. "We're testing the strength, and we decided we couldn't put him back out there in that condition."
That left them equally thin at his position, as Xavier Legette was inactive because of a knee issue suffered last week. They finished the game with Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne, and David Moore.
"I'm good," Coker said. "I'm just frustrated. That's really all I got. I mean, I'm just kind of frustrated, and we're going to get back to it on Monday, and it is what it is. . . .
"I just want to be out there. . . . Being hurt isn't fun, and I want to be out there to help the team win."
Left guard Damien Lewis left with an elbow injury, was replaced by Corey Bullock, and returned with a large brace.
And Bryce Young was in the blue tent getting checked at one point with a lower-body issue, but he didn't miss a snap. Backup Kenny Pickett was warming up, but Young returned to the field.
"It's football, we're all dealing with stuff," Young said, shrugging off the question. "It doesn't have any bearing on the game."
The accumulation of injuries might affect future ones, however. They'll learn more about that when they get home.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.