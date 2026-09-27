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Week 3 Inactives at Cleveland: Xavier Legette out this week

The Panthers will be without the wide receiver who was questionable on the injury report, though Jalen Coker is active against the Browns. The Panthers will also be without defensive starters Devin Lloyd and Nick Scott.

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CLEVELAND — The Panthers will be without wide receiver Xavier Legette Sunday against the Browns.

Legette was questionable on the injury report with a knee issue, as he didn't practice Thursday and was limited on Friday.​

The Panthers will have Jalen Coker active for the game, despite being listed as questionable. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Friday that was the expected outcome.​

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The rest of the inactives for Sunday's game include linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Nick Scott along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, third quarterback Haynes King, rookie tackle Albert Reese, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.​

They'll start Bobby Okereke and Tyrel Dodson at linebacker, and Okereke will take over as the signal-caller for Lloyd this week.

Canales said Scott's reps at safety will be split by Zakee Wheatley and Lathan Ransom.

The team elevated wide receiver David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad this week for added depth at positions where they're running short.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
WR Xavier Legette
S Nick Scott
LB Devin Lloyd
OT Albert Reese
DT Cam Jackson

BROWNS INACTIVES

CB Tyson Campbell
QB Taylen Green (emergency third QB
LB Justin Jefferson
C Parker Brailsford
G Teven Jenkins

Arrival Gallery | Panthers vs. Browns | September 27, 2026

View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Huntington Bank Field to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

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