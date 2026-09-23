Bryce Young's heads up play in Atlanta was a product of research, instinct, and a little luck

Since a batted ball would have been touched by both the quarterback and the defense, at that point an offensive lineman is no longer an ineligible receiver. But in reality, catching the ball in that manner and situation risks being tackled and losing yardage. The best bet is to bat it down as an incomplete pass.

"That's a drill," admitted coach Dave Canales on Monday. "The offensive linemen are aware of that too; when that ball goes up, it's like we got to — it's jump ball. You're playing at the park. Someone throws it up, get up there and knock it down so we can play the next one."

It makes sense; defenses thrive off tips because they often turn into interceptions, so you want to eliminate that possibility since an incomplete pass is way better than a turnover. Still, the awareness to actually do it in real time is another thing entirely.

Derrick Brown remembers when Aaron Rodgers, known for his high football IQ, did it to him during a play. And Drew Brees was one of the best in the game at the play in those situations. Then on Sunday, after a year in the Panthers' back pocket as a "break glass in case of emergency" answer, Young found himself in that exact situation.