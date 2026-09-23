Around the NFC South: Week 2 brings some early clarity in division race

"Fortunate for us to get that," said Moore after the game. "Obviously was gonna go for it in that situation — a chance to score a touchdown, (and) if not, we're forcing them to be on the minus one and go the long way. But it felt like we could get it done there."

Shough is quickly proving the Saints right for taking him in the second round last year with every game. He and Bryce Young lead the NFL in passing yardage: Shough has 662 yards and Young checks in with 648 yards. For what it'sworth, Shough had OT in Week 1 and a full game in Week 2. Young sat the final minutes of both Week 1 and Week 2.

While Shough and Olave are shredding defenses in the second half of games through two weeks, they were not the only reason the Saints won on Sunday. The New Orleans front got after Jackson with three sacks.

Chase Young led the team with seven pressures and three quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), followed by Kaden Elliss with four pressures and two quick pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. Young has settled into his role as a pass rusher with the Saints, building on a strong 2025. In Week 2, he had three pressures on Jackson, with 1.5 sacks.

"I just thought our relentlessness at the defensive line, the edge position, the linebackers blitzing — our guys didn't stop. Lamar is gonna make plays. He's one of the most talented quarterbacks in this league. He's a phenomenal player (and) he makes a lot of plays," said Moore. "You can't get discouraged when he makes a play. You just gotta keep going for it, and I thought that's what our guys did."

That aggressiveness paid off most on the final play of the game. With the Ravens driving, trying to score and go to overtime, Jackson sent a ball deep towards the left sideline for Rashad Bateman. It was overthrown, though, and the Saints were ready. Safety Julian Blackmon curled back for the ball and pulled in the game-sealing interception.