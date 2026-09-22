Panthers add experienced returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added an experienced returner to the mix on Tuesday, as well as a familiar face.
The team signed wide receiver and returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.
Smith-Marsette was here in 2023 and through the 2024 offseason, but was released the day after initial cuts to 53 when the team made six waiver claims.
That was a fateful day of transactions, because along with Smith-Marsette, the Panthers waived five players, including Jalen Coker and Cade Mays, both of whom returned to play meaningful football here.
In 2023, he played in all 17 games and returned 37 punts for 322 yards and a touchdown.
After leaving, Smith-Marsette spent a couple of years with the Giants' active roster and practice squad, and won NFC special teams player of the week in Week 17 of 2024 when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against the Colts.
He was in camp with the Cardinals this offseason, but was released from the practice squad last week.
With Trevor Etienne on injured reserve, the Panthers used Coker on punt return last week and he was good at it (two for 49 yards, including a 36).
To make room for Smith-Marsette, they released wide receiver EJ Williams from the practice squad. He arrived last week, filling the space created with Jimmy Horn opted to go to Cleveland rather than return here.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.