Panthers add experienced returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette

After leaving, Smith-Marsette spent a couple of years with the Giants' active roster and practice squad, and won NFC special teams player of the week in Week 17 of 2024 when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against the Colts.

He was in camp with the Cardinals this offseason, but was released from the practice squad last week.

With Trevor Etienne on injured reserve, the Panthers used Coker on punt return last week and he was good at it (two for 49 yards, including a 36).