Monday Brew: Bryce Young's deep throws take a big jump through two games

CHARLOTTE —There's only so much you can tell through two games. Teams are taking what they learned in training camp to the field, adjusting offseason schemes for in-season opponents, and dealing with the bumps that come with competitive games.
But through two games for the Carolina Panthers, a promising trend has emerged: Bryce Young's affinity — and success — throwing downfield.
In 2025, Young averaged 6.9 air yards per attempt, and 4.9 per completion. Just 7.1 percent of his passes were deep (20-plus air yards). So far in 2026, Young is averaging 10.2 per attempt and 8.8 yards per completion, both tied for third overall in the league (minimum 25 pass attempts). He's throwing 15.1 percent of his passes on deep routes.
"Yeah, what was wrong with that play caller last year? Couldn't get the ball downfield," joked coach Dave Canales Monday, following the Panthers 34-3 win over the Falcons. Canales was, of course, the play caller last year and Young's first two years, before handing over duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this offseason so Canales could focus more on big-picture duties.
Young is currently second in the league with 648 total passing yards, trailing only Saints passer Tyler Shough, who has 662 passing yards. Shough has had an overtime and a second full game to attempt 16 more passes than Young, who sat the final offensive drives in Week 1 and Week 2. Young is tied for first league-wide with six passing touchdowns.
His 55-yard pass to Xavier Legette in the Week 2 win traveled 46 yards on air, tied for the ninth-longest air-yard pass through the first two weeks. And according to ESPN Insights, Young averaged nearly 18 yards per attempt on passes thrown 10-plus yards against Atlanta.
"Really it's just about ownership," continued Canales. "I think we keep coming back to this point; it's knowing the concepts, knowing the play caller's intent. Sometimes you call a shot play and it's not the right coverage. Bryce knows that and sometimes you got the exact look he's already anticipating, we're really calling this for this.
"When he sees it, that's when you see that aggressive nature come out so and he's been able to take advantage of a couple of those over the last few weeks."
This wasn't just because the Panthers flipped a switch, or even a play-caller. It's a manifestation of the process, Young's comfort in the system going into year three, and a concerted effort by the quarterback and entire coaching staff to take the next step in his career, and subsequently the Carolina offense.
"It was by design, and again, it's not just about pushing the ball down the field. It's when you take those attempts," explained Canales.
"It's when those opportunities are there, calling it in such a way that it's there, and then also Bryce taking advantage of the looks. He's doing a great job of that."
A quarterback can throw downfield all day, but he needs receivers to make the catch, especially when it's difficult. Young's corps is doing that consistently and with a great conversion rate. Tetairoa McMillan had five receptions for 101 yards on 10 targets against the Falcons, with three receptions for 81 yards coming on deep and vertical routes. More often than not, they were near the sideline, with the second-year receiver expertly watching the boundary to keep his feet in.
Jalen Coker chased after anything in his radius, and Legette used his speed to split the defenders on his long catch, then his frame to muscle a few extra yards after the catch.
"We don't have these small, light, track-type athletes," said Canales. "We've got big, powerful men that can stretch the field in different ways. But we've got to just find the right ways to do it with them and set up the other routes that we throw in the intermediate zones so we can take advantage of some of those deeper shots."
This is only two games in. The law of averages tells you that, at some point, the numbers will regress to the mean. But the bar for that average has been raised in Charlotte. The standard now seems to say, go deep, and Bryce Young will find you there.
Said Canales, "I'm really pleased with the growth and the opportunities that have shown up."
Injury updates on Pat Jones, Jonathon Brooks
Now that they're in regular-season mode, Canales isn't giving up too much on injuries for competitive advantage reasons.
But he did say that he thought outside linebacker Patrick Jones II was "really close" to playing Sunday after missing the opener because of a back issue.
"I mean, shoot, I'm sitting there Friday, he went through drills and did a bunch of things," Canales said. "But once you expose a player to an extended amount of work, you really need to wait to see how it presents the following day. Where's the pain level? Where's the mobility level, all those things, and we just didn't feel like we could get him turned back around quickly after ramping his load up on Friday.
"I'm optimistic he'll be back this week, but again, we're going to have to get him out there and move him and see where he's at."
Without him on Sunday, they were a little short there when Trevis Gipson had to be evaluated for a concussion. They promoted Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad for depth for the second straight week, but he only has one more elevation remaining before he'd have to be added to the 53-man roster.
Canales said running back Jonathon Brooks was getting tests to determine the severity of the groin issue that knocked him out of yesterday's game, but deferred any updates until Wednesday.
"Yeah, he's getting a bunch of imaging," Canales said. "It's a groin, and so we're still, truly, we're still gathering information, getting opinions about it. What does it look like and all that."
Jalen Coker will remain as punt returner
When coaches sent Jalen Coker out for the first punt return on Sunday in Atlanta — the first time he'd done so in a game since 2023 in college — it was with a few instructions. Don't hesitate to fair catch it; just field it cleanly, and only bring it out if you have the right look, blocking, and space.
In other words, don't mess up, and there's really no reason to return it. Just don't drop it.
David Moore, who's returned many a punt in his day, gave Coker the same advice.
"It's ok to just fair catch it," Moore told Coker just before he jogged out.
Coker looked back at him and said, "Naw."
Then he went out there and returned his first punt in the NFL for 36 yards. He returned his second one for a mere 13 yards. With his 49 yards in one game, he is sixth in the NFL through two weeks in punt return yardage, and his 24.5-yard average is the best in the entire league among players who have at least two returns.
It means the choice is not only simple but obvious for the Panthers.
"I mean, we should," said Canales on Monday when asked if Coker would remain the returner for the time being.
"He made positive yards. He caught the ball well. That's what I cared about. Save all the yards that are there, make sure we get this ball fielded. And then we saw what we could do with the ball, and he's been doing that more and more as a receiver as well, which I've seen with guys.
"The more they understand the schemes and the concepts…the more you're ready in the play, and you have that confidence to speed a play, then it takes you to the play after. Once I have the ball, I'm thinking about how I'm going to make this guy miss. I have my free hand ready for a stiff arm, different things like that as his game continues to grow."
Coker is the Panthers WR2 behind McMillan, and coaches often don't want to risk starting skill players on such a dangerous part of the game. But with Trevor Etienne still on injured reserve and Coker's production in Atlanta, the Panthers can't ignore his impact.
"I mean, we're definitely going to have to have him," concluded Canales. "Until we figure out if we find another option, and also a part of it too is just, he's dealing with an ankle, so we want to be smart with that. But at the end of the day, like, you only get one game at a time. Let's go win this one, and then we'll deal with that part afterward."
"Have a day, Dan"
There was a lot to like about Sunday's win, but seeing the immediate impact of last year's free agent and draft class made the trip home a sweet one.
From Devin Lloyd's two-interception, one-touchdown day (singlehandedly outscoring the Falcons), to Jaelan Phillips' second sack of the year, to Bobby Okereke's pick (his second turnover of the year), the free agent class was dealing.
But they were getting impact from the rookies also, with right tackle Monroe Freeling starting and playing every snap solidly, and fourth-round safety Zakee Wheatley forcing a fumble on the first snap of his first game (he was inactive last week); the draft picks were in on it too.
Canales said when he sat down on the bus on the way to the airport and saw general manager Dan Morgan across the aisle, he was ready to congratulate him.
"I was sitting on the bus, watching, just kind of going through the plays, and Dan's sitting across on the other seat, and I'm just thinking Dan's got to be really feeling himself right now," Canales laughed. "I bring Devin Lloyd in to turn the ball over; he's got two picks, one for a touchdown. We need rush; here's Jaelan Phillips coming off the edge with a huge sack, and Bobby making his plays; he could have had two interceptions.
"But I was just sitting there, just proud. The evaluation, Dan targeting guys that can really help us, and then watching it come alive in short order. So I'm really proud of being part of that process, but again I can't say enough about Dan, about Jared (Kirksey, the director of player personnel), about the whole crew and Lee (McNeill, director of pro scouting), just putting their heads together to see who fits, who are the guys that fit into what we're doing, how can they impact us. So, super excited for that."
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.