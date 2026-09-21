Monday Brew: Bryce Young's deep throws take a big jump through two games

"Have a day, Dan"

There was a lot to like about Sunday's win, but seeing the immediate impact of last year's free agent and draft class made the trip home a sweet one.

From Devin Lloyd's two-interception, one-touchdown day (singlehandedly outscoring the Falcons), to Jaelan Phillips' second sack of the year, to Bobby Okereke's pick (his second turnover of the year), the free agent class was dealing.

But they were getting impact from the rookies also, with right tackle Monroe Freeling starting and playing every snap solidly, and fourth-round safety Zakee Wheatley forcing a fumble on the first snap of his first game (he was inactive last week); the draft picks were in on it too.

Canales said when he sat down on the bus on the way to the airport and saw general manager Dan Morgan across the aisle, he was ready to congratulate him.

"I was sitting on the bus, watching, just kind of going through the plays, and Dan's sitting across on the other seat, and I'm just thinking Dan's got to be really feeling himself right now," Canales laughed. "I bring Devin Lloyd in to turn the ball over; he's got two picks, one for a touchdown. We need rush; here's Jaelan Phillips coming off the edge with a huge sack, and Bobby making his plays; he could have had two interceptions.