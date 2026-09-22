Know Your Foe: Week 3, Cleveland Browns

Young receiver duo is shining

The Browns loaded up on offensive firepower in this year's draft. They nabbed Charlotte local and Texas A&M (and NC State) product KC Concepcion in the first round, before following that up with Washington receiver Denzel Boston in the second round.

The move proved fortuitous as the two led the Browns through the first two weeks in receptions and yards. Concepcion has a team-high 10 receptions, turning that into 71 yards. Boston is the team leader in yardage, with 154 yards. He's done that on seven receptions and has two touchdowns. He's the only Browns player (non-QB) with a touchdown in both games. Boston hauled in a 55-yard touchdown against the Bucs, and 42 of those yards came after the catch.