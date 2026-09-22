Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 3 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

There are no changes from the Week 2 depth chart. But, as always, there is potential for that to change with signings or practice squad elevations through the week.

Heading into Week3, John Metchie III remains the primary returner on both punt and kickoffs. However, coach Dave Canales did say on Monday it would be hard to pull Jalen Coker out of the punt return role given his success there in Week 2. Carolina also added former Panther and New York Giant special teams returner, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, to the practice squad on Tuesday.