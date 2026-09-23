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Panthers in the power rankings before Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 3 against the Browns.

Sep 23, 2026 at 02:44 PM
26-0963_Web_Power Rankings Graphic-week 3

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 3 power rankings.

19th
5
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Saints 15th, Buccaneers 28th, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from The Athletic.

21st
2
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Saints 13th, Buccaneers 24th, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

21st
2
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Saints 15th, Buccaneers 26th, Falcons 32nd

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

20th
5
cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Saints 18th, Buccaneers 21st, Falcons 30th

Click here for more from CBS.

20th
2
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Saints 14th, Buccaneers 27th, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from SI.

21st
5
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Saints 19th, Buccaneers 23rd, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from ESPN.

17th
10
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Saints 14th, Buccaneers 24th, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from the league's official website.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers at Falcons | September 20, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

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