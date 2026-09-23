Jonathon Brooks placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a move to shore up a depth issue at one position, while another was created.
The Panthers placed running back Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve Wednesday, after he left with a groin muscle injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Brooks left the game late, after re-aggravating a problem that had bothered him during the period between the preseason and Week 1.
To fill the roster spot, the Panthers promoted safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to the active roster.
Simmons had been promoted to the active roster for both games this season, as he's one of the team's top special teams players, but he was left off the initial 53 because of numbers issues elsewhere.
To backfill the practice squad, they brought back linebacker Maema Njongmeta.
He was here last season and throughout the offseason and adds depth at linebacker and special teams. The Panthers lost linebacker Claudin Cherelus early to a shoulder injury in Sunday's game, so numbers became an issue there as well.
Njongmeta was tied for fourth on the team with 10 special teams tackles last season.
View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Falcons in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.