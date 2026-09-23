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Devin Lloyd is named Week 2 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Panthers linebacker earned the honor for the second time in his career after a dominant performance in the win over the Falcons.

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:04 PM
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Kassidy Hill
26-09153_Social_Defensive Player of Week Devin Lloyd_16X9_KR

CHARLOTTE — The wins keep coming for Devin Lloyd.

The Panthers linebacker has been named the Week 2 NFC defensive player of the week by the league after a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. In a 34-3 win over Atlanta, Lloyd posted nine tackles with two for loss (one of which led to a turnover on downs), two interceptions, three passes defensed (including one that led to a Bobby Okereke interception), an interception returned for a touchdown, a quarterback hurry, and a sack.

Lloyd is the first linebacker since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with nine tackles, two interceptions, an interception-return TD and a sack in a game.

"I don't know if I've seen a better performance out of a linebacker in 17 years of coaching in the NFL," coach Dave Canales said after the game.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
cassie baker/Carolina Panthers

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This is the second-career player of the week award for Lloyd. He also earned the honor in 2025, following a Week 4 performance with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he had eight tackles, one for loss, and two interceptions in a win over the 49ers.

Lloyd, contuining the tradition of great linebacker play at Carolina, is the eighth different linebacker to earn the honor in team history. He joins: Jon Beason, Thomas Davis, Kevin Greene, Luke Kuechly (five-time winner), Frankie Luvu, Sam Mills and Dan Morgan. He is the first to win it since Luvu in 2023, Week 8.

This does mark the earliest in a season a Panther has ever been named defensive POW. Three players — Deon Grant (2002), Greg Hardy (2013) and Efe Obada (2018) — won the award in Week 3.

Lloyd is the Panthers sixth player of the week honoree since the beginning of the 2025 season: Bryce Young (Week 11), Tre'von Moehrig (Week 9), Sam Martin (Week 7), Ryan Fitzgerald (Week 6), and Rico Dowdle (Week 5). Six players during that time is tied with the Eagles, Patriots, 49ers, and Bills for most in the league over that span.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"Oh, he's just an incredible leader, incredible human, incredible talent, you know, to me he's a gold jacket guy, man," outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. "I'm honored to be on the same field as him.

"I mean, he was everywhere. He's a force to be reckoned with, and I've been saying this since OTAs that he's the best football player I've played with. Truly honored to be on the field with him and just excited to keep seeing what he does, and he just encourages all of us to play better, be better, lifts everybody up around him, and so it's a blessing to be on the same field with him."

The 55 best photos of Devin Lloyd's historic performance

View a collection of the 55 best photographs of Devin Lloyd's monster Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Nine total tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, a sack and two tackles for loss. SHEEEEESH.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Cornerback Will Lee III, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
6 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
7 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
8 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
9 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
11 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
12 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
13 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
14 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
16 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
17 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
19 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
25 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
26 / 55

Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
28 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
29 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
30 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
31 / 55

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
32 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
33 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
34 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

cassie baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
35 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
36 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, safety Tre'von Moehrig, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
37 / 55

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, safety Tre'von Moehrig, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
38 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, safety Lathan Ransom, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, safety Lathan Ransom, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Will Lee III and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
40 / 55

Safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Will Lee III and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Jaiquawn Jarrett are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
45 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Jaiquawn Jarrett are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
46 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
47 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
48 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
50 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen duringCarolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
51 / 55

Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen duringCarolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
52 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Dan Morgan and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
54 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
55 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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