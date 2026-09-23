Devin Lloyd is named Week 2 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE — The wins keep coming for Devin Lloyd.
The Panthers linebacker has been named the Week 2 NFC defensive player of the week by the league after a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. In a 34-3 win over Atlanta, Lloyd posted nine tackles with two for loss (one of which led to a turnover on downs), two interceptions, three passes defensed (including one that led to a Bobby Okereke interception), an interception returned for a touchdown, a quarterback hurry, and a sack.
Lloyd is the first linebacker since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with nine tackles, two interceptions, an interception-return TD and a sack in a game.
"I don't know if I've seen a better performance out of a linebacker in 17 years of coaching in the NFL," coach Dave Canales said after the game.
This is the second-career player of the week award for Lloyd. He also earned the honor in 2025, following a Week 4 performance with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he had eight tackles, one for loss, and two interceptions in a win over the 49ers.
Lloyd, contuining the tradition of great linebacker play at Carolina, is the eighth different linebacker to earn the honor in team history. He joins: Jon Beason, Thomas Davis, Kevin Greene, Luke Kuechly (five-time winner), Frankie Luvu, Sam Mills and Dan Morgan. He is the first to win it since Luvu in 2023, Week 8.
This does mark the earliest in a season a Panther has ever been named defensive POW. Three players — Deon Grant (2002), Greg Hardy (2013) and Efe Obada (2018) — won the award in Week 3.
Lloyd is the Panthers sixth player of the week honoree since the beginning of the 2025 season: Bryce Young (Week 11), Tre'von Moehrig (Week 9), Sam Martin (Week 7), Ryan Fitzgerald (Week 6), and Rico Dowdle (Week 5). Six players during that time is tied with the Eagles, Patriots, 49ers, and Bills for most in the league over that span.
"Oh, he's just an incredible leader, incredible human, incredible talent, you know, to me he's a gold jacket guy, man," outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. "I'm honored to be on the same field as him.
"I mean, he was everywhere. He's a force to be reckoned with, and I've been saying this since OTAs that he's the best football player I've played with. Truly honored to be on the field with him and just excited to keep seeing what he does, and he just encourages all of us to play better, be better, lifts everybody up around him, and so it's a blessing to be on the same field with him."
View a collection of the 55 best photographs of Devin Lloyd's monster Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Nine total tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, a sack and two tackles for loss. SHEEEEESH.