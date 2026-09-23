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Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some pieces on defense

The Panthers were without linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and safety Nick Scott on Wednesday, along with reserve linebacker Claudin Cherelus as they began preparations for Sunday's trip to Cleveland.

Sep 23, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without several key defensive pieces, including three starters, during Wednesday's practice.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), Jaelan Phillips (back),  and safety Nick Scott (rib) were held out of Wednesday's practice as they prepare for Week 3 against the Browns.

Lloyd finished last week's game, and what a game it was, earning him NFC defensive player of the week honors.

Scott left last week's game early and did not return, with Lathan Ransom filling his spot.

Also Wednesday, veteran tight end Darren Waller (Not injury-related) was given another veteran day off, as was the case last week. Reserve linebacker Claudin Cherelus (shoulder) was also held out, and Jalen Coker (ankle) was limited.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back) were listed as full participants.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

The 55 best photos of Devin Lloyd's historic performance

View a collection of the 55 best photographs of Devin Lloyd's monster Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Nine total tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, a sack and two tackles for loss. SHEEEEESH.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Cornerback Will Lee III, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
8 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
11 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
13 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
16 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
17 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
19 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
22 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, linebacker Devin Lloyd, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
29 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
30 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
32 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Cam Jackson are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
33 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
34 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

cassie baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
35 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
36 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, safety Tre'von Moehrig, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
37 / 55

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, safety Tre'von Moehrig, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
38 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, safety Lathan Ransom, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, safety Lathan Ransom, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Will Lee III and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Will Lee III and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 55

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Jaiquawn Jarrett are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Jaiquawn Jarrett are seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
47 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
50 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen duringCarolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
51 / 55

Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen duringCarolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
52 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
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Dan Morgan and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
54 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
55 / 55

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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