Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some pieces on defense

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without several key defensive pieces, including three starters, during Wednesday's practice.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), Jaelan Phillips (back), and safety Nick Scott (rib) were held out of Wednesday's practice as they prepare for Week 3 against the Browns.
Lloyd finished last week's game, and what a game it was, earning him NFC defensive player of the week honors.
Scott left last week's game early and did not return, with Lathan Ransom filling his spot.
Also Wednesday, veteran tight end Darren Waller (Not injury-related) was given another veteran day off, as was the case last week. Reserve linebacker Claudin Cherelus (shoulder) was also held out, and Jalen Coker (ankle) was limited.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back) were listed as full participants.
View a collection of the 55 best photographs of Devin Lloyd's monster Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Nine total tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, a sack and two tackles for loss. SHEEEEESH.