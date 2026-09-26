5 things to watch as the Panthers look to stay hot against the Browns

CHARLOTTE — For the second week in a row, the Carolina Panthers (1-1) are on the road, the visiting team for an opponent's home opener. It worked out well for Carolina last week, defeating the Falcons 34-3. Now they travel to Lake Erie to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in their 2026 home opener, where they will be honoring Nick Chubb pregame for his retirement.
As Coach Dave Canales reminded his team all week, it's an opportunity to come together in a way that only happens on the road in a hostile environment.
"Championship opportunity on the road, hostile environment, the Dawg Pound, here we go," said Canales on Friday about the challenge his team will face in Week 3.
"Whenever we go on the road, my selling point to the guys is it's just us; we're all we have. We know that our fans do travel with us and show up, and we love that part of it, but we can't count on that. We have to count on our energy and communication to pull people together.
"So while we try not to make it a factor, it is a factor when you go to an opponent, an opposing team in a stadium that's electric and all that, and for a lot of us, you know, we find that challenge exciting. We find the competitive nature of that.
"I understand going into Cleveland this week, this is a fan base that has a cool reputation that way, and it just makes the moment that much more special when you get out there and, hey, this entire place is against you. All we have is us. Let's go perform, let's go do our job and stay locked in. So, great opportunity."
The Browns are coming off a 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Prepare for Sunday's matchup with these five things to watch.
*All stats provided by Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted
Can the top passing offense in the league keep it going?
It's only been two games, but the Panthers offense has become a darling around the NFL. Carolina leads the league in passing, averaging 312.5 yards per game, and is ranked fourth overall in total offense (409 yards per game). Bryce Young has played lights out through the first two weeks and was second in the league in total passing yards heading into the Week 3 slate of games.
"It's a group effort," said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this week, of how they have been able to tap into the next level of Young's play. "It's a lot of investment we've had with the skills over the last couple of years, a lot of investment we've had with Bryce over the last couple of years of concepts and understanding what kind of space we're trying to attack.
"And then as the game plans unfold, just me and him talking about, 'Hey, here's our spots to take our shots. Here's our spots to take advantage of some of the space the defense we think is going to give us,' and he's done a great job of capitalizing."
Now, they face a defense that is middle of the league in passing yards allowed, holding teams to 205 yards per game through the air, and features five-time Pro Bowler, Denzel Ward, at cornerback. Ward could end up having to handle more work than usual, with corner Tyson Campbell and safety Grant Delpit both listed as questionable.
"They went through practice today, and we'll see where they're at," Browns coach Todd Monken said Friday. "They (did) a little work here post-practice, but we're hopeful they'll be able to go."
One of the keys for the Panthers could be getting the ball out quickly. While Young has all but mastered the art of "the second play," extending and creating something on the move, it happens at times because of pressure collapsing the pocket. The Panthers have allowed an above-league-average 39.0 percent pressure rate. Young's mobility has assured just 12.5 percent of those pressures converting to sacks, though, the ninth-lowest conversion rate in the league.
Sunday presents an opportunity to make the play even before being pressured, since the Browns have the sixth-longest time to pressure (2.84 seconds) and the eighth-lowest quick-pressure rate (under 2.5 seconds, 12.3 percent). This despite a near-league-average pressure rate (35.4 percent), meaning quarterbacks have been holding onto the ball against them.
Young has flourished against zone coverage this season, with a 75.6 percent completion rate and 12.7 yards per attempt, a league high against the coverage. But when teams throw against the Browns, it's against the fourth-highest rate of man coverage in the league, 41.5 percent of the time; the group played even above that in Week 2, showing man coverage 62.9 percent of the time.
When the Panthers have to attack man, it's often through Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. The duo is the only Panthers receivers targeted at least five times against man coverage. Coker has been especially successful, catching four of his five targets against man for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Coker was able to practice Friday after being held out Thursday while nursing an ankle. Canales told reporters he expects Coker to be good for Sunday. Xavier Legette (knee), however, is questionable and will be a game-time decision.
The Panthers can turn to John Metchie III, who has years of familiarity with Young, and also have venerable David Moore on the practice squad, should they need more depth.
A fun matchup to look out for: if McMillan is in the slot, which he's been 29.2 percent of the time through two games, there's a possibility he'll be covered by Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who has taken seven snaps as the slot defender through two games. If that happens, it will be the reigning offensive rookie of the year facing off against the defensive rookie of the year.
Who will step up with Devin Lloyd out?
Devin Lloyd put together a performance in Week 2 that had coaches and teammates alike labeling it one of the best games by a defensive player they've ever seen and earning the linebacker defensive player of the week honors. He won't get to follow it up with another in Week 3, though, thanks to a calf injury that popped up around halftime against the Falcons and worsened after the game.
The decision, Canales explained, came down to whether or not Lloyd would've been able to play a full four quarters against the Browns.
"It just didn't get to a place where we felt confident he could go out there and play four quarters, and that was the decision," said Canales. "Could he go out there and do something and we'd have to spell him and play other people? Potentially. But we just didn't feel like the nature of a calf injury, of course, is a fatigue type of injury, and so picturing a full four quarters, it was hard to, with Devin."
But the Panthers purposely attacked the linebacker corps this offseason, bringing in Bobby Okereke and Tyrel Dodson in addition to Lloyd. With Claudin Cherelus out with a shoulder injury, Dodson will start alongside Okereke. Luckily, and why general manager Dan Morgan brought him in, Dodson has years of starting experience to the tune of 43 starts.
Lloyd is the green dot for the Panthers, but Okereke will get the communicator helmet in his place. It's something he did for three years with the New York Giants. He might have been in Charlotte for less than a month, but the veteran linebacker has thrown himself into the defense. Through two games, he's already had 15 tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hit, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Now, he's ready to fill in for his teammate and be the defensive leader for a game.
"I've been studying the playbook every single day, and (linebackers coach) coach (Peter) Hansen obviously sends us study notes, the ready list to go over, but I feel extrefawmely comfortable with the playbook now. I probably know all the calls. Have I gotten a rep at every single call? Maybe not, but that's where you know my eight years of experience comes in; I can bank on that and just go out there and play fast.
"And, that's a beautiful thing, you know, I'm not one man out there by myself."
His years of experience are one reason Morgan wanted Okereke in Charlotte, providing more knowledgeable, proven depth should an injury occur. Technically, Okereke has more experience with the green dot than Lloyd, and according to Canales, the confidence of having done it before can make a world of difference.
"Absolutely; there's a level of comfort to it," Canales said. "You're not just regurgitating what the defensive coordinator sent in. There's also a gamesmanship, a leadership piece to that as well, similar to being a quarterback. When you come into the huddle, you're not just telling the play, you're selling the play."
The front seven will be depending on that confidence as they look to bottle up both running back Quinshon Judkins (24 carries for 54 yards through two games) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (13 quarterback carries for 60 yards). Watson is actually the Browns' leading rusher through two weeks. Don't be surprised if the Panthers keep a guy on him in anticipation of that part of his game.
"I was kind of hoping that he would be a little bit slower when I watched the tape, and I don't really feel like that's the case," joked defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this week of what he's seen from Watson, who previously had not played since week 7 of the 2024 season.
"He still can run really well. He's got a big-time arm, and so those explosive dynamic capabilities are still there."
Carolina is last in the league in rushing defense, allowing an average of 224 yards per game on the ground (that number is high in large part due to Week 1. The defense held the Falcons to 157 yards on the ground in Week 2).
Cleveland hasn't scored a rushing touchdown yet this season, but a completely rebuilt offensive line (the Browns brought in six new linemen this offseason through free agency, trades, and the draft) has started to find a rhythm that shows up on tape.
"I think they got a solid core offensive line, so it's our job to go out there and stop what they do," said defensive lineman Derrick Brown. "I think the way you take advantage of any offensive line is you do your job, right? You stay in your gap, and you allow the defense to execute in the way that it's supposed to."
Can the running game step up? (Does it need to?)
Dave Canales has never apologized for wanting to be a run-first team. But frankly, through the first two weeks, they haven't needed to. Given the Panthers' first two games of the 2026 season and how they played toward the end of 2025, teams will catch on that stopping this high-powered offense means shutting down the passing game.
If that happens, Carolina will need Chuba Hubbard to take over a game. The running back has 102 yards on 22 carries, averaging a decent clip of 4.6 yards per carry. He has one rushing touchdown and has also been used in the passing game, with five receptions for 49 yards and two scores through the air.
The Browns are 25th in the league through two weeks, allowing an average of 131.5 yards per game on the ground. Their front seven features two dynamic young players, though, including the reigning defensive player of the year, linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He is tied for 12th in the league thus far with 20 tackles. And on the defensive line, the 2025 Top 5 pick Mason Graham has already pushed through for eight tackles, three for loss, and 2.0 sacks.
The Panthers unfortunately had to put Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve this week with a groin injury. In his absence — and with Trevor Etienne still finishing up his stint on IR — the group will turn to veteran power back AJ Dillon.
The big rusher will spell Hubbard, trading off third downs in much the same way Brooks did. As Idzik and company have spent more time with Hubbard since he arrived this spring, they've realized he might also provide a pass-catching option out of the backfield.
"One of the coolest things that I didn't know that AJ had — maybe that's my lack of research — him coming in, he caught the heck out of the football all training camp," said Idzik. "He did a phenomenal job.
"You go back to his Packers days, he was the third-down back there when Aaron Jones was running the ball for them on the base downs, and he does a really good job in pass-pro and catching the ball. So I don't feel like we lose the catching the ball element with AJ in the game."
Canales also shared this week that Anthony Tyus III, "Tre," will also be up this week as a third running back. Tyus has been with the Panthers since last season on the practice squad.
"He's got some cool, quick twitch and space," said Idzik of Tyus. "He's obviously a little less experienced in, regular season games, but the attitude that he runs with, it fits our mold for sure."
Shutting down the Browns' top rookie receivers
The Browns attacked their receiving corps in the first two rounds of this spring's draft with KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Through two games, the investment has paid off. Boston is the team's leading receiver with seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Concepcion has the most receptions on the team with 10 catches (71 yards).
Boston is the Browns' only pass catcher averaging over 15 air yards per target (16.5). He scored a 55-yard touchdown in Week 2 that featured a horde of missed tackles. Boston recorded 42 yards after the catch on his 55-yard play, including plus-40 YAC (yards after catch over expected on a given play). It was a good reminder for the Panthers, when watching tape this weekend, not to let a play break away.
"They got a lot of speed at the position, so they got a good, good receiver corps," said Jaycee Horn this week, also pointing out the Browns' receiving corps features Jerry Jeudy. He might only have two receptions for 26 yards thus far, but as Horn said, "he's been doing it for a minute."
These two rookies and Watson really hit a stride when playing against zone coverage, something the Panthers do on 83.3 percent of dropbacks. Watson has completed 76.9 percent of his passes this season; against zone coverage, that number increases to 79.5 percent, the third-highest rate in the league.
However, Mike Jackson leads the NFL in allowing the lowest catch rate over expected at -36.4 percent, i.e., the percentage of plays that should be completed given the situation, play call, and coverage versus what the corner actually allows.
Concepcion has the speed and is shorter than Boston, which lets him slip under receivers for a big play. The Browns also use him on end-arounds, having done so four times thus far this season.
One key to shutting down any passing game is getting after the quarterback. Jaelan Phillips is averaging a sack a game thus far, and the Panthers should also get pass-rushing Patrick Jones II back this week for the first time since Week 4 of last season.
Continue the turnover wins
Win the turnover margin, win the game. It's a tale as old as time (or at least as long as football has been around), and it paid off for the Panthers in Week 2 with five turnovers leading to 14 points (the fifth turnover was a fumble that effectively ended the game).
Carolina is actually first in the entire league in takeaways with six total, and is tied for first in turnover differential at plus-three.
The Browns are minus-one in the differential, having given the ball away twice (an interception and a fumble) and only registering one takeaway on defense.
The Panthers defense has always preached being all about the ball, but recent additions have helped magnify the message. Of the three fumbles forced by the Panthers through two games, two of them were direct results of an intentional punch-out: Bobby Okereke in Week 1 and Zakee Wheatley in Week 2, both on the first defensive drive of the game.
Both of those punch-outs, recovered by Carolina, led to touchdowns on offense thanks to the short field.
With a continued emphasis on turnovers, the Panthers can set a tone early.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.