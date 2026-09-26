5 things to watch as the Panthers look to stay hot against the Browns

"I've been studying the playbook every single day, and (linebackers coach) coach (Peter) Hansen obviously sends us study notes, the ready list to go over, but I feel extrefawmely comfortable with the playbook now. I probably know all the calls. Have I gotten a rep at every single call? Maybe not, but that's where you know my eight years of experience comes in; I can bank on that and just go out there and play fast.

"And, that's a beautiful thing, you know, I'm not one man out there by myself."

His years of experience are one reason Morgan wanted Okereke in Charlotte, providing more knowledgeable, proven depth should an injury occur. Technically, Okereke has more experience with the green dot than Lloyd, and according to Canales, the confidence of having done it before can make a world of difference.

"Absolutely; there's a level of comfort to it," Canales said. "You're not just regurgitating what the defensive coordinator sent in. There's also a gamesmanship, a leadership piece to that as well, similar to being a quarterback. When you come into the huddle, you're not just telling the play, you're selling the play."