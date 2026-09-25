Four takeaways from Friday, including replacing Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker's status, and more

Complicated situation at wide receiver

Canales said he hoped Jalen Coker (ankle) would be good to go by Sunday, but the decision on Xavier Legette (knee) is more complicated and will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Both were limited participants Friday after being held out Thursday, and Legette is the less likely of the two, with the issue popping up after his 55-yard reception last week that Canales called the "tipping point" of the win over the Falcons.

"He caught the ball, had to turn around, kind of came down hard on it, popped up ready to get more yards and score," Canales said of Legette. "But (the issue) presented itself after the game, a lot of soreness. He was able to finish, and then it just got kind of progressively worse, and then we started treating him.

"He went out there and practiced on Wednesday. We had to take care of him a little bit on Thursday, so today he was able to get out there and do some stuff. So, you know, we're going to just see how it presents again after a full week of practice to see where he's at."

That's going to lead to some tough decisions this weekend, when it comes to who they'd call up from the practice squad and whether they might have to make a move with the 53-man roster.

They only have five receivers on the 53 at the moment, and Canales said he wouldn't want to go into a game with just four, which could create an opening for elevating either David Moore or Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad.