Three takeaways from Panthers coordinators, including Lathan Ransom stepping in

But as Dave Canales explained on Monday, it's not just calling deep shots; it's when you call those shots: "It's not just about pushing the ball down the field. It's when you take those attempts," explained Canales. "It's when those opportunities are there, calling it in such a way that it's there, and then also Bryce taking advantage of the looks. He's doing a great job of that."

And as Idzik added on Thursday, it's not just when you call the shots, but calling them and Young knowing when to do something different.

"As the game plans unfold, just me and him talking about, 'Hey, here's our spots to take our shots. Here's our spots to take advantage of some of the space the defense we think is going to give us," shared Idzik. "And he's done a great job of capitalizing. So I commend him for opening up that dialogue with me and being receptive to all the teaching that we've given him in our system the last couple of years."

Because it's not just about calling the game in a rhythm that opens up deep shots; it's Young remembering you never go broke taking a profit.