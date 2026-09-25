For Brad Idzik and the Panthers offense, years of constant communication are paying off

"I love how collaborative he is, how much conversation and feedback that we're able to have on the sideline," quarterback Bryce Young said. "He's super diligent, on top of it as far as having notes, having thoughts, being that one or two plays ahead or two drives ahead on the sideline and being able to sit down and have that dialogue. That's something that's been great, and you know you don't really know that until you get into it, but that was one of the many things that stood out that I thought that Brad just did a great job with. And even now, building out the plan, all that stuff, just being able to have those conversations, just be on the same page, I want to be able to go out there and in the huddle drive what he wants to see and be able to know what he wants, how he sees things going, me being able to see the same one, so we can communicate it out to the guys and be the coach on the field for him.