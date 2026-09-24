Jaelan Phillips turning pressure into production on his "revenge tour"

"Really taking advantage of my opps when they come to me," he said of this year's sacks. "I'm not going to get into the specifics of what I've been crafting because I don't want the other guys to see it, but I think, I've been in the right place at the right time and just take advantage of those opps. Truthfully, as a pass rusher it's kind of hard because you can do everything right and it's just, it doesn't fall your way. Something happens, play goes the other way, quarterback gets the ball out. So when the opportunities do come and you have a layup in front of you or win and you finally have a quarterback in front of you, you've got to get him to the ground.