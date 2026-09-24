Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Two receivers added to report

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were down a couple of wide receivers in practice on Thursday, in addition to some notable absences on defense.
Wideouts Jalen Coker (ankle) and Xavier Legette (knee) were held out of practice on Thursday. Coker was limited on Wednesday.
Three other players were held out Thursday, including linebackers Devin Lloyd (calf) and Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (rib).
The rest of the players listed on the report were full participants, including Jaelan Phillips (back), who was out on Wednesday, along with defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back), outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back), and tight end Darren Waller (not injury-related/rest).
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.