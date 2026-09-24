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Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Two receivers added to report

The Panthers were without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette in Thursday's practice, and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus and safety Nick Scott remained out.

Sep 24, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were down a couple of wide receivers in practice on Thursday, in addition to some notable absences on defense.

Wideouts Jalen Coker (ankle) and Xavier Legette (knee) were held out of practice on Thursday. Coker was limited on Wednesday.

Three other players were held out Thursday, including linebackers Devin Lloyd (calf) and Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (rib).

The rest of the players listed on the report were full participants, including Jaelan Phillips (back), who was out on Wednesday, along with defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back), outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back), and tight end Darren Waller (not injury-related/rest).

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Practice Photos | Week 3 vs. Browns | September 23, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson and cornerback Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Claudin Cherelus, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Claudin Cherelus, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, linebacker Devin Lloyd and outside linebacker Bobby Okereke are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Kenny Pickett is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Isaiah Simmons are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Isaiah Simmons are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and tight end Feleipe Franks are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons and running back AJ Dillon #28 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons and running back AJ Dillon #28 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Cam Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Cam Jackson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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