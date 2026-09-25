Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out for Cleveland

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers ruled three out on Friday, heading into Sunday's Week 3 trip to Cleveland.
That group includes linebackers Devin Lloyd (calf) and Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (rib), none of whom practiced this week.
Wide receivers Jalen Coker (ankle) and Xavier Legette (knee) were listed as questionable after they were limited participants in practice.
Otherwise, everyone else on the report was a full participant on Friday and carried no game status designation, meaning they're good to go.
That includes outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back) and Patrick Jones II (back), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back), and tight end Darren Waller (not injury-related).