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Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out for Cleveland

The Panthers will be without linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus this week, along with safety Nick Scott. Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are listed as questionable.

Sep 25, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers ruled three out on Friday, heading into Sunday's Week 3 trip to Cleveland.

That group includes linebackers Devin Lloyd (calf) and Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (rib), none of whom practiced this week.

Wide receivers Jalen Coker (ankle) and Xavier Legette (knee) were listed as questionable after they were limited participants in practice.

Otherwise, everyone else on the report was a full participant on Friday and carried no game status designation, meaning they're good to go.

That includes outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back) and Patrick Jones II (back), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back), and tight end Darren Waller (not injury-related).

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Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

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