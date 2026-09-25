Fit Check Friday: Week 3 at Cleveland

CHARLOTTE — There are a lot of combinations of uniforms, but nothing worked better for the Panthers last year.
The team will be back in the silver helmets this week, with white jerseys, blue britches, and white socks.
It's a good look, and they were a clean 3-0 in it last season, in road wins at the Jets, Packers, and Falcons.
Those were all special, but that Packers one might have been the sweetest, with Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal as time expired pushing them to a win over the team with the best record in the NFC at the time.
Then again, Bryce Young throwing for a franchise-record 448 yards in Atlanta a few weeks later was also nice.
Regardless, the vibes are good when they go with this combo.
Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.
Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers' Week 9 game against the Packers.