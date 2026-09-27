 Skip to main content
Advertising

For Panthers running backs AJ Dillon and Tre Tyus, today's another step

The backup backs will have bigger roles today after the injury to Jonathon Brooks, but they also fit right into a running backs room built on intentionality and preparation.

Sep 27, 2026 at 07:56 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Running back AJ Dillon #28 and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CLEVELAND — AJ Dillon has done this many times before. Anthony Tyus III has literally never done this.

But to listen to them talk about the challenge this week, you'd never guess which one was the seasoned vet and which one was about to play his first NFL game.

But the two Panthers running backs are set to play big roles today against the Browns, since Jonathon Brooks going on IR moved everyone up a chair.

Dillon will likely get the secondary role behind Chuba Hubbard (Brooks played 19 percent of the snaps in the opener and 30 percent in Atlanta, behind Hubbard's 71 and 65), while Tyus (who goes by Tre) will be the in case of emergency break glass guy, and could return kicks. That's a significant step for both, but Dillon was as calm about it as you'd expect a seventh-year player to be.

"In my experience, at least for me in my time in the league, I've been able to really just kind of compartmentalize what I'm trying to do and focus on what I need to do to help the team," Dillon said this week. "And for me, the outside noise, all that stuff doesn't really matter; you never get too high, too low, or anything like that.

"So since I got here in OTAs, I'm preparing to be on the field as much as possible, help out in whatever role that is, unfortunate situation, obviously, but now being here. And presumably having a bigger role this week, and looking forward to the opportunity and going to do my thing."

Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

While the sight of him causes people to pigeonhole him as a power back, he's got the ability to do more than just slam it up the middle. Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik admitted this week he was pleasantly surprised by Dillon's ability as a receiver, which was always part of his game in Green Bay.

"One of the coolest things that I didn't know that AJ had, he caught the heck out of the football all training camp," Idzik said. "He did a phenomenal job. He does a really good job in pass pro and catching the ball. So I don't feel like we lose the catching-the-ball element with AJ in the game. Tre also has a little bit of that element to him. He's got some cool, quick twitch and space.

"He's obviously a little less experienced in regular season games, but the attitude that he runs with, it fits our mold for sure. They all kind of march like Chuba does and, and saying, hey, you're carrying the torch of what we want the attitude of our offense to be, how we want to finish runs, and get downhill, when we have the opportunity to do so."

RB Anthony Tyus III is seen during a game against the Houston Texans Friday, Aug 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Those opportunities have been few for Tyus, who signed to the practice squad last season. But he led the team in rushing in the preseason (31 carries for 127 yards), though he hasn't been able to put on a uniform on Sundays until today, after being called up from the practice squad so they'd have a third.

Dillon called him "my wingman," and Tyus laughed and responded in kind by calling the 28-year-old "unc,"  but these two have a lot in common.

One is that matter-of-fact nature, as he described this week as "just an opportunity."

"Obviously sending JB a text, a lot of prayers," Tyus said. "We have a close group, a great running back room. But coach said, 'Trey, you ready? You know you've been working,' and obviously I'm ready, ready."

Tyus admitted a bit of excitement from his family in Michigan, who were trying to make quick travel plans to see today's game. His middle brother XaVior is a running back at Eastern Michigan, so he can't make it, but his little brother Vaughnzell will be there.

"Oh, they were happy for me," Tyus said of that call home when he told them the news he'd be up this week. "They were thrilled. They're excited, especially my little brothers, you know, they look up to me being the oldest in the family.

"I'm just ready to perform, ready to help this team in any way I can to, you know, go 1-0 this week."​

Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

That's a very Chuba Hubbard kind of answer, and it's another sign that Tyus fits into this room, because he takes it extremely seriously. Idzik saw that from him this offseason, when he came back from his year on the practice squad with an intentionality and a focus he picked up on from Hubbard.

"I think it's when he came back for training camp and he showed an understanding of our schemes; He started to hit the whys," Idzik said. "Anytime you have a guy coming in, and he's just working scout team, you're really just looking at the physical traits. What is he like as a runner? He shows some burst, he showed some good size, showed some attitude, but that really only fleshes out when you get into the preseason, and you see him in live action.

"And I think we all, for everyone who's watching our preseason games, you saw Tre finish runs and try to grind out those 2 or 3 extra yards, turn his feet. So that part for us was really exciting to see him come alive as he gained more confidence with our schemes."

Today, he finally gets to put that on the field.

PHOTOS | Panthers take off for Week 3 matchup against Cleveland Browns

See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns for Week 3, courtesy of American Airlines.

Ja'seem Reed is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
1 / 42

Ja'seem Reed is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson #33 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
2 / 42

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson #33 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
3 / 42

Jaycee Horn is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tre'von Moehrig is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
4 / 42

Tre'von Moehrig is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Okereke is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
5 / 42

Bobby Okereke is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Stone Forsythe is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
6 / 42

Stone Forsythe is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Rasheed Walker is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
7 / 42

Rasheed Walker is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
8 / 42

Monroe Freeling is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cam Jackson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
9 / 42

Cam Jackson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
10 / 42

Kenny Pickett is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Parker Petersen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
11 / 42

Parker Petersen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
12 / 42

Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
13 / 42

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Nick Scott is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
14 / 42

Nick Scott is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
15 / 42

Bryce Young is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Jake Curhan #74 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
16 / 42

Tackle Jake Curhan #74 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
17 / 42

Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
18 / 42

Tetairoa McMillan is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
19 / 42

Bobby Brown III is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
20 / 42

Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
21 / 42

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
22 / 42

Princely Umanmielen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chandler Zavala is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
23 / 42

Chandler Zavala is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Haynes King is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
24 / 42

Haynes King is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
25 / 42

Chuba Hubbard is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Lathan Ransom is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
26 / 42

Lathan Ransom is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Trevis Gipson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
27 / 42

Trevis Gipson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
28 / 42

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
JJ Jansen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
29 / 42

JJ Jansen is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Luke Fortner is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
30 / 42

Luke Fortner is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
31 / 42

Jalen Coker is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
32 / 42

Tommy Tremble is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Anthony Tyus III is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
33 / 42

Anthony Tyus III is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Feleipe Franks is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
34 / 42

Feleipe Franks is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Hunter Whitlow is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
35 / 42

Hunter Whitlow is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Sam Martin is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
36 / 42

Sam Martin is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Devin Lloyd is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
37 / 42

Devin Lloyd is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
38 / 42

Isaiah Simmons is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
39 / 42

Thomas Incoom is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Mike Jackson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
40 / 42

Mike Jackson is seen departing from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
41 / 42

Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.
42 / 42

Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sep 26, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tetairoa McMillan's tight window acrobatic catches open up passing game

As the Panthers find their groove in the deep passing game, it's McMillan's big catch radius that makes all the difference in tight windows.

news

Panthers place Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve, among other moves

The Panthers signed linebacker Maema Njongmeta to the active roster, and elevated wide receiver David Moore and running back Tre Tyus from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Browns in Week 3

Fans can watch the game on Fox and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

5 things to watch as the Panthers look to stay hot against the Browns

The Panthers look to keep the league's top passing offense humming in Week 3. Plus, figuring out who will step up in place of Devin Lloyd and other things to watch as Carolina heads on the road to face Cleveland.

news

Four takeaways from Friday, including replacing Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker's status, and more

The reigning NFC defensive player of the week won't play this week, but they have experienced options behind him. Plus an update on the receivers room heading into Cleveland.

news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Three ruled out for Cleveland

The Panthers will be without linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus this week, along with safety Nick Scott. Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are listed as questionable.

news

Fit Check Friday: Week 3 at Cleveland

The Panthers are going with the white jerseys and blue pants this weekend, a combination that was very good to them last season.

news

For Brad Idzik and the Panthers offense, years of constant communication are paying off

Idzik has been the offensive coordinator for three years, but his first as the play-caller have provided immediate dividends, as the Panthers have one of the highest-producing offenses in the league through two weeks.

news

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson ready to get in on Panthers turnover party

The two corners were near the top of the league in interceptions last season, but through two games in 2026, they are watching their teammates grab them instead, much to their enjoyment, and a little chagrin.

news

Jaelan Phillips turning pressure into production on his "revenge tour"

The Panthers pass-rusher has a sack in each game this year, which would be a great pace to maintain. But he knows from his past it isn't always that way, and is using visualization techniques to improve his production.

news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Two receivers added to report

The Panthers were without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette in Thursday's practice, and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Claudin Cherelus and safety Nick Scott remained out.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising