For Panthers running backs AJ Dillon and Tre Tyus, today's another step

Those opportunities have been few for Tyus, who signed to the practice squad last season. But he led the team in rushing in the preseason (31 carries for 127 yards), though he hasn't been able to put on a uniform on Sundays until today, after being called up from the practice squad so they'd have a third.

Dillon called him "my wingman," and Tyus laughed and responded in kind by calling the 28-year-old "unc," but these two have a lot in common.

One is that matter-of-fact nature, as he described this week as "just an opportunity."

"Obviously sending JB a text, a lot of prayers," Tyus said. "We have a close group, a great running back room. But coach said, 'Trey, you ready? You know you've been working,' and obviously I'm ready, ready."

Tyus admitted a bit of excitement from his family in Michigan, who were trying to make quick travel plans to see today's game. His middle brother XaVior is a running back at Eastern Michigan, so he can't make it, but his little brother Vaughnzell will be there.

"Oh, they were happy for me," Tyus said of that call home when he told them the news he'd be up this week. "They were thrilled. They're excited, especially my little brothers, you know, they look up to me being the oldest in the family.