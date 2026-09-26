How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Browns in Week 3

CHARLOTTE - Carolina is hitting the road for the second week in a row to see if they can win two in a row. They're facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Jim Szoke (analyst), and Sharon Thorsland (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM
On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- X/Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.