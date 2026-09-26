Panthers place Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had to make a 53-man roster move this week, in addition to the practice squad elevations, to cover themselves for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
The team placed linebacker Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury early in last week's win at Atlanta.
He's one of the team's top special teams players, and they replaced him on the active roster by signing linebacker Maema Njongmeta to the 53-man roster.
Njongmeta, who spent last season and the full offseason here but was released in the cuts to the 53, was signed back to the practice squad this week.
He gives the team depth on defense and special teams with Devin Lloyd and Cherelus out, joining starters Bobby Okereke and Tyrel Dodson and rookie Jackson Kuwatch.
The team also brought up veteran wide receiver David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each player's first elevation this season.
Moore provides depth at receiver and on special teams, with Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker questionable on the injury report. Tyus gives them a third back behind Chuba Hubbard and AJ Dillon, after Jonathon Brooks was placed on IR earlier this week.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.