Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall on the road late in Cleveland

For most of the day, they had nothing happening, with four Ryan Fitzgerald field goals were all they managed for most of the day.

But they rallied in the fourth to take the lead.

Playing without an injured Jalen Coker, who left early in the third quarter with a quad injury, he spread it among an odd lot of targets including Brycen Tremayne and a crew of tight ends, before hitting John Metchie III (of course) for the go-ahead score with 4:25 left in the game.

But Cleveland got the last shot, and made the most of it, after the Browns got a second chance. An interception was wiped off the board by a roughing the passing call on Bobby Okereke, which allowed the Browns to extend the drive,