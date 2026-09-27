Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall on the road late in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — That one hurt.
Literally, and figuratively.
The Panthers fell 21-18 to the Browns Sunday, on a day when they finished without one of their starting receivers and both their cornerbacks.
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter, but the Browns took advantage of the last one, with DeShaun Watson hitting Harold Fannin for the touchdown and Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion.
When Bryce Young had a last chance, his third-down attempt was tipped and picked off, ending a frustrating day.
He had fought back to take the lead after spending some time in the blue tent (he didn't miss a snap), but was constantly on the run.
He was sacked three times and was under consistent pressure.
For most of the day, they had nothing happening, with four Ryan Fitzgerald field goals were all they managed for most of the day.
But they rallied in the fourth to take the lead.
Playing without an injured Jalen Coker, who left early in the third quarter with a quad injury, he spread it among an odd lot of targets including Brycen Tremayne and a crew of tight ends, before hitting John Metchie III (of course) for the go-ahead score with 4:25 left in the game.
But Cleveland got the last shot, and made the most of it, after the Browns got a second chance. An interception was wiped off the board by a roughing the passing call on Bobby Okereke, which allowed the Browns to extend the drive,
And with the defensive injuries mounting — Jaycee Horn was helped off the field late — the Panthers have a number of concerns as they head home.
Injury updates
The Panthers lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury early in the game (on a play when he was called for pass interference, making it worse), and he didn't return.
That left them rolling through a number of young options in the secondary, on a day they were already without veteran safety Nick Scott.
(It didn't help that rookie cornerback Will Lee III and second-year safety Lathan Ransom dropped interceptable balls.)
The Panthers also lost left guard Damien Lewis to an elbow injury in the first half, but he came back to start the second half, but was clearly bothered by it throughout.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, who has battled back issues in recent weeks and was inactive last week, also left in the first half but returned later in the game.
Tight end Mitchell Evans was evaluated for a concussion late but was cleared.
On Cleveland's go-ahead touchdown, Horn went down and had to be helped off the field.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.