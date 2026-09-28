Monday Brew: Bryce Young shows toughness, expected to play this week

Young's resilience shown in rest of the team

When Canales first arrived in early 2024, he was asked what stood out most about his quarterback. The two had spent limited time together, and most of what they knew came from watching tape of the other'ss games (played or called).

But there was a Young moment that Canales couldn't forget, and it came from one of the lowest moments in the passer's young NFL career. In the Week 17 game of the 2023 season, a game Carolina lost 26-0, Young was sacked six times. What his new coach noticed, though, was he kept getting back up.

"You watch a lot of tape when you look back; (things) you didn't see that when you were on the other side, just like courage," Canales said in February of 2024 of that game and what jumped out about Young. "Play before, he gets smoked. Next play, he stands in there and rips a 15-yard in-cut in the face of the rush. Just kind of just seeing that courage that he has, the short memory, going to that next play mentality, that's been really encouraging to me."