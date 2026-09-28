Panthers bring guard Saahdiq Charles back to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back some known offensive line depth on Monday.
The team signed veteran guard Saahdiq Charles to the practice squad.
Charles was on the practice squad last season, played in two games as a reserve, and was here throughout training camp before he was released with an injury settlement in early August.
He adds depth to the position after Damien Lewis was in and out of Sunday's loss to the Browns with an elbow issue.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.