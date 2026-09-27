After loss to the Browns, players and coaches said they had to be "smarter"

"I saw him get hit in the head by somebody's hands; I don't know who that was, but we can't do that," Canales said. "We have to go lower on the quarterback when the ball's in the air; you have to make that decision right at the end to either put your hands on the quarterback or not, and we made the wrong decision in that case and extended the drive. And then he was able to create a little bit of extra time on the scramble play, which is something that he can do well, and so, we can do a better job there as well."