Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Browns in Week 3

CLEVELAND — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.
- After totaling 360 yards of offense today, the Panthers have 1,178 total net yards of offense this season, marking the second-most through the team's first three games of a season in team history, trailing only the 2011 season (1,217).
- With two sacks today, the Panthers have now recorded multiple sacks in each of the first three games of a season for the eighth time in team history.
- The Panthers recorded six quarterback hits today, the team's most since also notching six quarterback hits in Week 9, 2025 against the Green Bay Packers (11/02/25).
- The Panthers' tight ends hauled in a total of 11 catches, tied for the second most in a game since 2000. Darren Waller (five), Tommy Tremble (three) and Mitchell Evans (three) each caught at least three passes, marking the second time in team history three tight ends have each recorded at least three receptions in a single game. The first was in Week 7, 2009 against Buffalo.
- Quarterback Bryce Young completed 26-of-48 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown. He becomes the first player in team history to total at least 280 passing yards in each of the first three weeks of a season.
- Since Week 18 of last season and including the team's 2025 Wild Card game, Young has totaled at least 250 passing yards in five consecutive games. He becomes the third player in team history to record at least 250 passing yards in five straight games, including playoﬀs, joining Kyle Allen (seven straight games in 2019) and Steve Beuerlein (two separate six-game streaks in 1999).
- Young has 939 passing yards this season, marking the second most by a player through the team's first three games of a season in team history, trailing only Cam Newton in 2011 (1,012).
- Young's seven touchdown passes this season are the second most by a player in the first three weeks of a season in team history, trailing only Jake Delhomme's eight in 2007.
- Heading into Monday Night Football, Young led the entire league in passing yards through the first three weeks, with 939 passing yards.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard totaled a season-high 110 scrimmage yards (season-high 82 rushing, 28 receiving), marking his 12th-career 100-yard game, tied with DeShaun Foster for the fifth-most all-time by a Panthers running back.
- Hubbard had a season-long 30-yard reception in the second quarter. It marked his eighth career catch of at least 25 yards, tied with DeShaun Foster for the third-most by a running back in team history. Only Christian McCaﬀrey (12) and DeAngelo Williams (11) have more.
- Hubbard has 1,049 career receiving yards and surpassed Brad Hoover (1,046) for the fourth most by a running back in team history.
- Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan appeared in his 20th career game and had two receptions for 17 yards. McMillan has recorded 1,207 receiving yards in his first 20 career games, the second most in a player's first 20 career games in team history, trailing only WR Kelvin Benjamin (1,246). His 82 receptions in his first 20 games rank third in team history, trailing only RB Christian McCaﬀrey (107) and WR Kelvin Benjamin (89).
- WR Jalen Coker totaled two receptions for 18 yards before leaving the game with an injury. Coker has the eighth-most receptions (18) by a player in the first three games of a season in team history.
- WR John Metchie III totaled two receptions for 19 yards and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, marking his first touchdown as a Panther and the fourth of his career.
- Waller hauled in a season-best five receptions for 51 yards.
- Evans posted a career-high 36 receiving yards while matching his career best with three receptions.
- WR Brycen Tremayne established career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (83). He hauled in a 31-yard catch to end the third quarter, which marked the longest reception of his career.
- Safety Lathan Ransom recorded a team-high eight tackles, marking the second-most tackles in a game in his career.
- Corner Will Lee III recorded a career-best six tackles, while also posting one pass defensed.
- S Zakee Wheatley recorded a career-high five tackles
- LB Tyrel Dodson made his Panthers debut, logging six tackles.
- Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen registered his second sack of the season in the third quarter, taking down QB Deshaun Watson for a loss of seven yards. It brought his career sack total to 3.5.
- OLB Thomas Incoom recorded the first fumble recovery of his career on a fumble forced by linebacker Maema Njongmeta on the opening kickoﬀ of the second half. It marked the second-career forced fumble for Njomgmeta.
- OLB Trevis Gipson registered the 13th sack of his career and first this season, bringing down Watson for a loss of 10 yards.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a career-high four-of-four field goal attempts, including a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, the third 50-yard field goal of his career. Fitzgerald is the first Panthers kicker with four field goals in a game since Eddy Pineiro on 11/24/24 against Kansas City.
- The Browns defense pressured Bryce Young on 51.0 percent of dropbacks in Week 3. Led by Jared Verse (who finished with a team-high six pressures), nine different Browns defenders generated multiple pressures on the day.
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 3 of the regular season against the Browns.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Monroe Freeling
|77 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Robert Hunt
|77 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Rasheed Walker
|77 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Luke Fortner
|77 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|77 (100%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|73 (95%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|65 (84%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|62 (81%)
|9 (33%)
|Damien Lewis
|58 (75%)
|3 (11%)
|John Metchie
|43 (56%)
|Darren Waller
|39 (51%)
|Tommy Tremble
|37 (48%)
|8 (30%)
|Jalen Coker
|28 (36%)
|Mitchell Evans
|21 (27%)
|9 (33%)
|Corey Bullock
|19 (25%)
|4 (15%)
|AJ Dillon
|12 (16%)
|David Moore
|5 (6%)
|13 (48%)
- Bryce Young deserves credit for playing every snap, even though he was obviously bothered by something in the lower-body area. When he went into the blue tent, Kenny Pickett started warming up, but Young took the ball back from him and went back in. It was the first time this year Pickett didn't play a snap.
- Tetairoa McMillan is normally an 80 percent of the snaps guy, but that was higher this week by necessity. He played all but four snaps of the entire game. Likewise, special teamer Brycen Tremayne had to play 81 percent of the snaps (basically Jalen Coker's allotment), which cut into his special teams action.
- AJ Dillon got 16 percent of the snaps at running back to Chuba Hubbard's 84 percent, as they leaned into their captain and veteran leader.
- Darren Waller's snaps are also gradually increasing as he gets his legs underneath him. He played over half the snaps for the first time this year (he was at 35 and 44 percent the first two games).
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Lathan Ransom
|70 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Bobby Okereke
|70 (100%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|70 (100%)
|Will Lee
|64 (91%)
|5 (19%)
|Jaycee Horn
|64 (91%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|60 (86%)
|Derrick Brown
|53 (76%)
|4 (15%)
|Zakee Wheatley
|50 (71%)
|10 (37%)
|Pat Jones
|42 (60%)
|Tyrel Dodson
|38 (54%)
|Bobby Brown
|31 (44%)
|3 (11%)
|Akayleb Evans
|30 (43%)
|17 (63%)
|Lee Hunter
|30 (43%)
|1 (4%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|26 (37%)
|7 (26%)
|Trevis Gipson
|23 (33%)
|9 (33%)
|Aaron Hall
|17 (24%)
|5 (19%)
|TeRah Edwards
|16 (23%)
|6 (22%)
|Mike Jackson
|15 (21%)
|Thomas Incoom
|2 (3%)
|23 (85%)
- As with offense, injuries shaped this week's snap counts. With Mike Jackson going out early, rookie CB Will Lee III played all but six of the 70 defensive snaps. Zakee Wheatley also played 71 percent of the snaps, quickly stepping into a trusted role.
- The OLB rotation normalized a bit, though Jaelan Phillips played most of the game (86 percent), with Patrick Jones II playing a closer-to-regular 60 percent in his first game back. That allowed Princely Umanmielen (37 percent) and Trevis Gipson (33 percent) to play the rotational roles they're better suited to.
- The defensive line rotation is basically Derrick Brown and everybody else, as the Pro Bowler played 53 snaps (76 percent), and the other four active linemen played 31, 30, 17, and 16.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Isaiah Simmons
|23 (85%)
|Jackson Kuwatch
|23 (85%)
|Maema Njongmeta
|19 (70%)
|Feleipe Franks
|19 (70%)
|Chau Smith-Wade
|15 (56%)
|Anthony Tyus
|14 (52%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|11 (41%)
|Sam Martin
|7 (26%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (26%)
|Stone Forsythe
|4 (15%)
|Sam Hecht
|4 (15%)
- Since this was a close game and didn't turn into a clear-the-decks situation like the first two weeks, a lot of the special teams regulars only played in the kicking game. That included Isaiah Simmons, Jackson Kuwatch, Maema Njongmeta (who replaced the IR'd Claudin Cherelus), and Feleipe Franks. Njongmeta picked it right back up, with two special teams tackles and a forced fumble.
- Running back Anthony Tyus III made his NFL debut and had two kickoff returns for 47 yards and 14 total snaps, as he was involved in other ways.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.