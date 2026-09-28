Dave Canales: Jaycee Horn suffers "significant quad injury"

"There's no replacing Jaycee Horn," Canales said. "He has had such an amazing offseason, training camp, in-season. Just the energy, the preparation, all the different things, has been amazing, has been really beautiful. So there's no replacing that. We're not asking our guys to replace Jaycee. We're just asking them to do their job, and we'll make recommendations.

"We'll game plan stuff and help them put those guys in positions that they can be successful in, but it certainly takes away some of the flexibility that we could do with Jaycee and move him inside, follow a guy, cover Kyle Pitts, come out here and cover the slide out. So there's some flexibility challenges, but again, it puts the onus on execution; it puts the onus on team football and everybody just doing their part. The guys are ready to handle that part."