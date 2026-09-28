Dave Canales: Jaycee Horn suffers "significant quad injury"

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn't have a specific timeline.
Horn left Sunday's loss to the Browns with a quad injury, and Canales described it as "significant quad injury"
Horn made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons, which coincided with his health, playing 15 games in 2024 and 16 last season.
"There's no replacing Jaycee Horn," Canales said. "He has had such an amazing offseason, training camp, in-season. Just the energy, the preparation, all the different things, has been amazing, has been really beautiful. So there's no replacing that. We're not asking our guys to replace Jaycee. We're just asking them to do their job, and we'll make recommendations.
"We'll game plan stuff and help them put those guys in positions that they can be successful in, but it certainly takes away some of the flexibility that we could do with Jaycee and move him inside, follow a guy, cover Kyle Pitts, come out here and cover the slide out. So there's some flexibility challenges, but again, it puts the onus on execution; it puts the onus on team football and everybody just doing their part. The guys are ready to handle that part."
The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during the game, and he did not return, though Canales deferred any questions about his timeline until later in the week since they're still getting tests done.
Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most.
Along with Horn, they've created one of the league's top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.
That left the Panthers with Akayleb Evans, rookie Will Lee III, and Chau Smith-Wade to finish the game. They have three cornerbacks — Corey Thornton, DeVonta Smith, and Zion Childress — on the practice squad.
Canales said Damien Lewis (elbow) and Jalen Coker (quad) were also getting tests coming out of a physical game.
Lewis was in and out of the last with the elbow issue, with Corey Bullock coming in to replace him. But he returned to finish the game.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.