Ask The Old Guy: Get back to the work

CHARLOTTE — This week, the lights will shine brightly over our city, and the country will be watching the Panthers in prime time. It'll be the biggest audience they perform for all year, or at least until the playoffs, if they make them.
But it's the stuff that happens away from the cameras, the work done in the dark, that will determine whether they get there. That's true in life, as well as football, by the way.
Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn suffering a "significant quad injury" obviously stinks. (Mostly for Jaycee Horn.) When teams lose one of their four or five best players, you don't just recover from that easily. And losing to the Browns the way they lost was a kick in the crotch.
But if this stuff were easy, everybody would do it. There should be a saying for situations like this.
The Panthers are fortunate that they have a bunch of dudes who are, by nature, grinders. They built this thing on purpose, with people who lean into the work, who operate with the knowledge that quick fixes are seldom strong, and that being intentional every day is the only way to create something lasting.
That starts at the top with Dave Canales and Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis, but it filters into the locker room with cats like Derrick Brown and Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young and Devin Lloyd. When your best players are your hardest workers, it makes it easier to show the rest of them what's expected.
Recovering from a loss like this will be difficult. But doing hard things on purpose is also the most fun you can have in life. It's going to take all of them to recover from this kind of setback. But if they all have a hand in it, that makes the work easier, too.
So now we see what's next.
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I was hesitant to question the inability to run the ball when the team was scoring 30-plus points per game, but Cleveland exposed that yesterday. Once Jalen Coker was hurt and we couldn't move the ball through the air, the offense completely stalled. Looking back to last year, the defense can't come up with a stop in the most critical situations. Cleveland exposed all the concerns with this team. Playing against a first-year head coach and first-year DC, the comments of being "outsmarted" or "outcoached" are scary. I'm not calling for jobs,, and we've already questioned Ejiro Evero this season. The comments keep coming back to execution, but at what point is it fair to question the coaching staff, especially Canales? — Dustin, Albemarle, NC
Dave Canales would probably love this question. Put it all on him. And ultimately, that's where it starts.
Fans tend to look at things only through the lens of the team they follow, but the noted Eastern philosopher John Fox liked to remind people, "the other team practices too." And calling the 60-year-old Todd Monken a first-time coach is a bit misleading. That dude has been coaching since 1989, which is so long ago I was in high school.
And obviously this was not an ideal outcome, and it hasn't been an ideal start to the season. But this is still the coaching staff that's taken a two-win team to five wins, to eight wins, and to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. I'm willing to let this play out for more than three weeks and give these guys the benefit of the doubt, because the trend line remains pointed in a positive direction.
Make no mistake, that game stunk. And a roughing-the-passer penalty that wipes out a game-clinching interception is just about the worst way you could lose that game to that team.
There are still lots of problems to fix. The run defense isn't where you want it to be, but midway through the fourth quarter the Browns had 10 points. That ought to be enough. And even after not running for the first three quarters, it started to hit late. One of my long-held personal beliefs about this game is that running always eventually works, as long as you can get to eventually. And it did. It just came undone by an ill-timed penalty.
(This is also not the first time it's happened up there. The Panthers generally play some ugly and weird games against the Browns in Cleveland, and this was one of them. It wasn't quite Jake Delhomme out-dueling Jimmy Clausen in 2010, but it was a lot.)
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I know Chuba is your guy and this will stir up some feelings for you, but at what point does this staff realize he is not a number one RB in this league? I fully understand that he's an emotional leader on this team, and I do not discount the importance of that, but his longest run in five years is 38 yards. His career average is 4 yards per carry. That is not striking fear in the hearts of opponents. The lack of a run game didn't bite us in the butt in Weeks 1-2 for the most part, but the Cleveland loss laid bare that extreme deficiency. I have a hard time thinking of a single NFL team on which he would be an upgrade over their current RB1. He's solid; that's the best you can say about him, strictly from a skill perspective. Thanks for your time! — Greg, Charlotte
I could be glib and say he's 15th in the league in rushing yards at the moment, which means there are 17 teams who should consider it, but that's not the point. (Also, only two of the guys above him have fewer attempts, so he's still getting it done at a solid rate.)
And I could be well-actually-guy and point out that he's averaging 4.5 yards per carry this year, and 4.2 yards per carry for his career, and that three times either one of those numbers is a first down every time, but that's not the point either.
Chuba Hubbard's value to this team is built on the power of example. I've watched a lot of football in the last 32 years. I have literally never seen a man work the way Chuba Hubbard works. (And I watched Thomas Davis push a wooden sled around for three years recovering from three ACL tears.) I'm sure he gets tired, but the work is tireless.
And as an old guy, and a dad, and someone who believes in the power of consistency and doing the boring work every day, do I disproportionately weigh work ethic over sheer talent? Probably, yeah. But I can think of a lot worse things to be accused of.
When I saw a father and son outside Bank of America Stadium last year, and the kid was wearing a 30 jersey, I told the dad it was a great call on his part, because teaching a boy the value of Hubbard's kind of drive was a life lesson as well as a football one.
Chuba Hubbard is not Bijan Robinson. He is not Kenneth Walker. He is not Christian McCaffrey.
But in a lot of ways, for what this Panthers team is trying to do at this moment in franchise history, he might be the perfect back. Building this team back wasn't going to be a lightning-bolt 80-yard touchdown. It was going to take a series of what people call the "dirty runs," those 3s and 4s and 5s that turn into 11s in the fourth quarter, because that's when games are won and lost.
Would you love for it to happen all at once? Sure. But would you prefer it to be built on something you can count on consistently? I'll take my chances with the everyday.
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Well, my friend, that is what they call a good ol' fashioned rock fight. It's like the saying goes, "If thou cast stones in the house of the Rock Hall of Fame…um…[insert geologically prescient punchline here]". You get my point. Some days you're Kane, and some days you're Abel.
I'm over getting upset about losses, though. Instead, I'm going to do what our defense couldn't and find some useful takeaways. For one thing, I thought the defense played pretty well despite those three would-be INTs and yet more injuries (prayers as always to that ever-growing list). Also, the special teams units looked amazing. Sam Martin was putting on an absolute punting clinic, and Ryan Fitzgerald was perfect on the day and our leading scorer. Props to the kickoff team too, for the big hits and that fumble recovery to get us back in it. Lastly, I'm glad they decided to bring back the alternating wins and losses from last year. I remember how much we all enjoyed that. It lets you know what to expect week to week and makes sports betting a breeze!
My question today is about the Panthers' run game. Have you seen it lately? Maybe lying around the facility someplace? As much as some critics will put this loss on Bryce's bad play, poor scheme, or some baffling coaching decisions in situational football, literally any defense can pin their ears back if you are as one-dimensional as the Panthers were today (and have been for quite some time). Coach Canales always preaches a "run-first" approach to this offense. Has Idzik taking over at OC changed their approach to more of a "Pass-Pass-Pass" approach, or do you attribute the lack of success to the changes to our O-line and the bad luck for Jonathon Brooks? At any rate, they'll have to start practicing what they preach eventually if they want to win some ball games. Keep Pounding! — Jake, Candler, NC
You're almost there, Jake. You're so close to transcending to the place where results, which can be random and infuriating, do not impact your mood. Keep going; it's worth it, I swear.
I also admire your willingness to light a candle rather than curse the darkness. That's the path forward for all of us.
And I also appreciate your noticing the work of the special teams. Sam Martin has successfully transitioned from strength to old-man-strength (I credit his years on the mountain; it makes a man powerful and wise.)
And the Panthers currently lead the league in average drive start for kickoff teams, by a pretty good margin. Those are what Canales and most coaches call the "hidden yards" that can represent the close margins in games like they're playing. (And when you get in the situation the Panthers find themselves in, close margins become even more important.)
As for the run game vs. the pass game, I think you can have a philosophical preference, but you'd also be foolish to go away from a hot hand, especially when it's as hot as Bryce Young's is right now. That's working, and it ought to have been enough. They're not in an ideal spot up front at the moment, between injuries and illnesses, and overcoming the loss of your starting tackles would be plenty of adversity even without Damien Lewis' elbow issue running him in and out of the game and back. As your local advocate for taking the long view, I'm willing to wait before declaring the run game deceased. Do they need more of it? Sure.
Who knows, maybe with the Lions in town this week, they'll channel the 2022 game, when the Panthers ran for 320 yards largely because they just decided to. That would be cool.
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Hi Darin, I have asked this question in the past, and it's even more pertinent today. After all the soft tissue injuries (two quads and a groin Sunday), I don't understand why the Panthers don't do a team stretch on the field before the game like most other teams. Isn't it time to try something different and do that going forward? — Steve, Landrum, SC
A contractor who is doing some work on my home — and doing incredible work, by the way — recently referred to our occasional resistance to change while he's knocking down walls and making things better as "nostalgia fever."
"You're used to seeing things this way in your house your whole life, and you can't imagine it any other way, even if this is better," he said recently, while advising me against doing something the way they did it in the '80s and '90s.
Sometimes you should listen to the professionals.
Pre-game stretching is a process that begins hours before the game, in places fans never see. They have a team of honest-to-god scientists who also wear sweats and happen to work in the weight room, who have developed individualized plans for players. The amount of equipment they have purchased to get these guys ready would sink a medium-sized naval vessel, and this is years in the making.
But because you remember in high school football when everybody came out a half hour before the game and got in a line and did some calisthenics that a Cold War-era gym teacher taught you, that seems like the right thing to do.
I don't mean to pick on Steve; he's a FOTM and a part of the family here (and he'll have his T-shirt to prove it soon, I swear). But this is one of those "nostalgia fever" situations that my guy Ryan referred to.
The injury rate in football is 100 percent. Look around the league. Also, the Panthers have a very intentional process to get people ready. If you figured out a way to prevent soft tissue injuries in professional athletes, you'd be a wealthy man. But you're a FOTM already. What do you need money for?
(Also, hand on a book, as I typed this answer, two members of the team's performance staff were hauling equipment to the pool on a Tuesday for water workouts for guys. It's almost like they do some of this stuff on purpose.)
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Hey Darin. Been a bit since the last question. Yes, still here. On Year 3. First meds stopped working, and in a trial at Johns Hopkins that is keeping the wolves at bay. Cancer is persistent. Living in "The Long Middle." Not dying and no real cure. Just an end date sometime unknown. Medicine turned my hair white (or could be old age) and took my taste buds. So steak tastes like sandpaper. Now that's a bitch. Keep Pounding!
First, how can we stop these boys from shooting themselves in the foot? First game a fumble, offsides, and roughing the passer cost us dearly. Game was much closer than the score. Then Sunday, that pesky roughing the passer cost us again. How can we get these boys to JUST STOP IT! And these running quarterbacks. In high school, I played a linebacker position known as "Monster Man." Job was to read the plays but more importantly, to make the quarterback suffer if he took off running on passing plays. Who's our man on that? I assume Devin, but they sure are taking off too often. See you at the Detroit game. Jimmy, "hanging in there" — James, Wilmington, NC
Jimmy! I'm honestly delighted you wrote in. Was thinking about you the other day, and hoping your absence wasn't a bad sign.
You're an example, sir, living the true spirit of Keep Pounding. You persist, and you do it for the people next to you. That's all any of us can do, and I love that you're coming to be in community with your people this week. (Send me your seat location, and I'll try to get by. And since you can no longer taste a good steak, I ought to take you out for a cheap one.)
As for your football question, I hate to sound like a ball coach, but a lot of this stuff begins with fundamentals. Stance, alignment, technique, all those boring things. But do those right often enough, and supplement it with preparedness, and they tend to stack up.
Getting Lloyd back on the field will help a lot (not that Bobby Okereke isn't an upgrade over recent years of defensive signal-callers), because they signed him for a reason, and we saw it in Atlanta the other week.
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Something that has stood out to me, though, is the offensive line. I know there have been a lot of moving parts, but how do you see this unit progressing?
For me, I would like to see Taylor Moton back starting when he is able and then allow Ikem Ekwonu to be a solid depth piece if Rasheed Walker continues to play the way he has (the left side of the line has definitely been the stronger side thus far).
Where do you stand, ye Old Wise One, on how we should approach the line moving forward? — John, Waxhaw, NC
Is there any update on Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu? Also, what do you think their role will be if/when they return? Thanks for all you do! — Jake, Santa Barbara, CA
There's no official update, but both of them are here on a daily basis and working. Ekwonu just walked out with a towel, heading to the aforementioned pool workout, as a matter of fact. And Moton is grateful for all the interest and described himself as "blessed."
They aren't even eligible to return until after the bye, and at that point, their health status alone will determine their timeline. Moton's situation (blood clots) isn't like a sprained ankle or a broken bone, so it's a little more complicated. The plan has been that both would return to the team.
Their status as incumbents would suggest that they're on the field when they get back, but there's a lot of space between here and there. They'll have to work their way back into shape and then football shape, but the expectation remains that they will return — another benefit to taking the long view.
Adding players of that level back to the mix, whenever that happens, will only help. Monroe Freeling has held up OK while making a pair of transitions (to the right side of the line, and the NFL), and Walker was signed for an amount of money that makes him not overpaid to be a swing tackle, if we get to a situation where both Ekwonu and Moton are well and at full strength, so we'll see.
(Also, getting those two hosses back on the field would also help with some of the run game concerns that people have lately.)
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Is it just me, or does it seem like there are more injuries than normal this year? Not even to just Carolina, but all around the league. How does a team rebound and plan when it comes to so many core player injuries, is it just the mentality of next man up, or is it scheming around what you still have to work with? — Eric, Brick, NJ
Nope, just you.
As mentioned previously, the injury rate in the NFL is 100 percent, eventually. And it's across the board. Fans of particular teams tend to only see their own injury reports, but go look at the 49ers for a second. It's a mess.
(There's actually a place on the internet that ranks teams by concentration and severity of injuries, and the Panthers were tied for 13th this morning, but obviously moving up [to 7th by the afternoon]. So not great, but not the worst by far.)
This is why people like Dan Morgan put such a high premium on depth. You're always going to need it; it just depends on when. And for the Panthers, a lot of that stuff is stacking up early, but it's everywhere.
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Hi Darin. I hope you are doing well. I'm not going to comment on the outcome of the game. There will be a lot of other people with plenty to say about it. All of the injuries over the past few weeks got me to thinking. For injuries that aren't severe, does the player have any say in whether they sit out of practice or miss a game, or is it all up to the medical staff? Thank you. — LeeAnne, Lincolnton, NC
It's a collaborative thing; it has to be, because you need to have a level of trust between the athletic training and medical staff and players for any of this to work.
And generally, many if not most, players will often push to get out there against the advice of medical professionals, especially within a game, because they're wired to be competitive (and proud). That's why it has to go both ways. Players need to trust that they're getting advice from people with their best interests at heart, and the team needs to believe the player's doing everything they can to get back.
It's hard to quantify what people call "toughness," but you can tell who's got it.
Quarterback Bryce Young has shown it time and again, but when he went to the blue tent Sunday, backup Kenny Pickett started ripping warm-up throws with intent. He looked like a man about to go into the game.
But Bryce came out, put a hand out for the ball, and that was that. Say whatever you want about the 5-foot-10, 204-pound quarterback, but he's got more salt about him than people might realize.
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First off, I'm offended, sir. I only asked about Haynes King's role on the roster, hoping for some Taysom Hill-type action. I've been a Bryce Young supporter since Day 1! As for the Browns game, I think this game said more about how good the Browns defense is, rather than how poor our offense is. I think it was an admirable loss, with an exception to the penalities, which is what my question is related to. The way this game ended reminded me of the Saints game in NO last year. Lathan Ransom's late hit on Shough's (late) slide. I still think Ransom was lunging before Shough gave himself up. Quick side note: I think it's funny that we have Kenny Pickett as QB2. The same QB that hit a fake slide in college and I remember thinking, that's not right.
I try to remain unbiased but we're also loyal fans. What do you think the league could improve on with the "protect the QB" penalties? Specifically the "late" slides and the roughing the passer penalty. What really irks me is that the hit came after the ball was released, which in this case resulted in an interception. — Jonathan, Whittier, NC
That call was as borderline as they get, but quarterbacks are always going to get the benefit of the doubt because that's where the money is.
Just be glad Bryce is getting protection, too.
We found out Sunday that he’s old enough to get that call now.
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Big fan of ATOG, writing to you from just outside Detroit as we prepare for Sunday Night Football at the Bank against my hometown Lions. I have no ties to the Carolinas besides my Panther fandom, which started in 2002 when I decided to "pick another team" instead of living in constant agony as a Lions fan (I watched my grandfather and father suffer for years). I originally picked the Panthers because of their defensive and run-first approach (and I predicted them to be really good in 2003 and turned out to be correct!), I also loved their feisty 5-9 wide receiver. I'm proud to say 24 years later I remain happy with my choice, my kids also love the team.
My question is, how would you rate the confidence level of the Panthers organization compared to previous years? Are we like the 2002 and 2014 teams that were "on the rise" or perhaps better than that? I feel like our "Super Bowl window" is just opening. Thanks. Keep Pounding! — Joe, Macomb, MI
A lot of people might criticize you for abandoning one team for another, but not me. Chase your happy, and welcome. Life's too short to go around being miserable, and at the time of your decision, you were smart to avoid it. Plus, you got to enjoy the 2022 game, which was freezing cold and you could tell which team would have rather been inside.
So in recognition of your wisdom, I'll make you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag and get you a shirt in the right shade of blue so you'll feel even more at home.
They are clearly in the process of building this roster up, and it needed it. And it's getting there. When you can go into a season without Ekwonu and Moton and have replacements like Walker and Freeling, or miss Lloyd for a week and have Okereke and Tyrel Dodson in reserve, you're clearly moving in the right direction.
This week's injury news is going to test that, and there isn't a like-for-like replacement for Jaycee Horn in the wings (or maybe in the world). But the Panthers are moving in the right direction, and organizational stability is a key ingredient in that.
Every season is different, but there are ingredients of each of those previous administrations in what's happening now. The biggest part is having an identity and building on it. The arrow continues to point up, and that's the way you want it.
Choose hope.
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Growing up in Johnson City, the Panthers were my closest NFL team, and I've been hooked ever since my first trip to Bank of America Stadium. I showed up sporting Panther claw face paint and a Steve Smith jersey that was approximately the same size as me (perhaps only slightly smaller than Agent 89's gameday jersey, but alas I am short, fiery fellow as well 20 years later)
Since becoming football-aware around 2008, I've experienced the full Panthers emotional spectrum: playoff highs, rebuilding lows, and enough quarterback changes to make my head spin. In the words of James Taylor, I've seen fire, and I've seen rain, and there has admittedly been a lot more rain than fire since 2016.
That being said, for the first time in quite a while, this team feels different. There's an energy around the organization, from Dave Canales' culture to the developing roster, that reminds me of some of the optimism that existed during the buildup to 2016.
So, Old Guy, as someone who's seen both up close: does this 2026 Panthers team remind you at all of the 2015-16 squad? Not necessarily in talent or expectations, but in the intangibles. Is there a similar feeling around the building, or are we watching the foundation of something entirely new being laid? P.S. Can I come to work with you sometime, preferably on a game day? — Aaron, Chattanooga, TN
People have asked me in the past if all the letters in the bag were real. But if I was making it up, would I have chosen these last two to come from Michigan and Tennessee?
As with the previous answer, there's clearly something in the works that could be lasting.
Sadly, I can't offer you an internship. Kassidy Hill is already trying to nudge me into retirement, and I can't deal with any more competition. Besides, the press box isn't nearly as cool as it sounds. It's way more fun out in the crowd.
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I have a radical idea for punt blocks and field goal blocks. Line up your fastest man on the team close to the sideline, jogging parallel to the line of scrimmage prior to the snap. When the ball is snapped, he already has forward motion and may be able to get to the point of impact quicker than from a stationary starting point.
I also have an idea for a stadium cheer.
Announcer: Who are we?
Crowd: Panthers
Announcer: What do Panthers do?
Crowd: ROAR!!
Not sure how to get that one started, but it's an idea. — Roy, Concord, NC
Give it a shot and see if it works out organically. Be a community organizer. I actually think your first idea is less radical than your second.
In fact, it's been done, notably by Brenden Schooler of the Patriots in 2023. But it also requires exquisite timing, and it's easy to mess up. I probably wouldn't try it unless it's at least fourth-and-6, because it's an offsides call waiting to happen. And if the opponent sees you coming, all they have to do is adjust a snap count, and you're either early, late, or coming from a dead stop, which is worse than lining up normally.
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My question is from watching all the locker room/press conference videos (Side note: The one where you brought up the difference between a lectern and a podium to Bryce gave me a laugh and felt like an Easter egg for Friends Of The Mailbag/Happy Half Hour).
I've noticed that players do not like talking about how they themselves and the team have improved. The coaches see it and comment on it and celebrate it. But the players all have a "this was always us, you're just seeing it now" kind of reply when asked.
I'm just a spectator and don't see everything behind the scenes, but the growth of so many players in technique and mastery of the systems seems evident.
Kinda feels weird to disregard their own commitment and hard-earned improvement rather than celebrate it. I can't claim to know any professional sports athletes, so is this kind of universal, and for what reason do you think that is? Thank you as always for your work. — Stephen, Goose Creek, SC
Humility maybe? I think guys are sensitive about previous efforts being viewed as subpar. And the professional pride keeps them from feeling like they weren't worthy before.
Also, I will never, ever, apologize for correcting people about the difference between lecterns and podiums (podia!). They are different things, and if you care about accuracy (Not every body does), you should use the correct words for items. You can put a diaper on your head, but that don't make it a hat.
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Darin, my school was little 'ol 2A "Burgaw High School" (which burned down the year after I graduated and was replaced by a new "Pender Central High School." The whoop-up school was 4A Clinton High School. I forgot to mention that five of us visited the hospital following the game! As food for thought, my freshman year, I got talked into playing football simply because you need 11 guys for a team! LOL. Even my senior year (conference champions), I was starting left tackle, weighing in at a terrifying 160 pounds! I wasn't big or strong but was quick and smart. Alas, yep, that shellacking is burned into memory. — Jim, Timberlake, NC
Yeah, you don't mess with the Dark Horses of Clinton.
When I was in high school, our girls' basketball team played the Lady Dark Horses in the state final, and Danyel Parker scored about a hundred, so I feel your pain. (As it turns out, the Bunker Hill boys were also in the state 2A final that year, but Jarvis Lang and Farmville Central did a number on them too. Lang was a high school Karl Malone, and our frontcourt, which topped out at a skinny 6-4, was no match. My buddy Jeremy Petty tried to take a charge and ended up with a footprint on his collarbone.)
Sometimes, no matter how quick or smart you are, big and strong has an advantage.
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Hi Darin! Hope all is well with you. Let me tell you about college!
On the academic side, things are kind of difficult. Northwestern's economics department is no joke. Lots of readings to be done! But who said Zach can't do hard things!
On the social side, things are different. I have a new name now, ZK (pronounced Zeek). There are too many other Zachs here, so my Spanish teacher just gave me a new name that has just stuck ever since. Outside of my new name, I am also:
- a one-time club rugby athlete
- a one-time club rowing athlete
- a CTA train rider
- a one-time petting zoo attendee
- a band manager for a band that I'm trying to assemble
- an applicant for a criminal justice reform/rehabilitation club that makes music with prisoners
- a sailing club reject
- a consumer of a lot of chocolate milk in the dining hall
- a person who is still looking for friends (making friends takes time, though)
- generally liking it here
and most importantly, a Friend of the Mailbag. People have been asking me what it means, and I tell them exactly what you described in the mailbag two weeks ago. It works well!
What clubs did you join your freshman year of college? — Zach, Evanston, IL
Friends, we're all going to get a chance to vote for Zach one day. Remember where you met him, and don't waste your opportunity when the time comes. This kind of young and smart and eager and curious doesn't come around every day. Number 6 is giving me big Johnny Cash "Man in Black" vibes, and being willing to advocate for others is a sign of character.
My college experience was unconventional; I was close enough to home that a lot of my previous extracurriculars (mostly Scouting) carried over into those years. We did host a Native American powwow in Boone one year, and I think it turned out to be not only the first annual but the last ever. I was also part of an intramural team with a lot of homies from Catawba County, and it was named after the old country saying "fer piece" (as in a great distance away), but we spelled it with a U, and the jerseys were wildly inappropriate. That's what college is for, getting all the stupid out.
But you're nailing it already; just make sure that with all of your extracurriculars you leave time to GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
The Panthers are still tied for first in the NFC South. Win on Sunday night and all will be well. I'm still a believer that it takes four or five games to get a handle on a team. When the schedule first came out, I thought the bye week was too early. With all the injuries, the early bye may be a blessing?
Going back to liver-mush vs. scrapple, I do need to make it clear that I will eat livermush. In fact, we have a routine when we head home the morning after a game: we stop by one of the breakfast-anytime restaurants and do get a side order of livermush. Also, you were correct in your response last week that I was probably from NJ. Raised on the Jersey Shore. Still follow the Yankees, Rangers, and Giants. However, when your wife, son, and daughter are Panthers fans (my son, who is now 40-plus, has been a fan from Day 1), it's tough not to become a fan. — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
God help our messy division, I do love it so. And yeah, don't think of that bye as Week 5 of 18; think of it as Week 11 of 24. That's closer to the truth, after a looooooong preseason.
Also, a pregame livermush ritual? Consider yourself one of us.
Is Jalen Coker playing this week? — Jalen, St. Matthews, KY
If it's possible to play, he will. He's one of the dudes around here who are never going to be accused of cutting corners to be ready.
When's the last time we were on SNF? — Will, Rock Hill, SC
It was actually 2016, which is a long time ago. In fact, it was so long ago the fourth quarter wasn't past my bedtime.
Another great Fat Bear Week. Who do you like? — Dave, Charlotte
I liked Marshmallow, who sadly was an early upset victim. But I love Backpack. That is a Fat Bear, which is a high compliment. This tournament was loaded, and he had to come back from an early deficit to beat Bucky in the semis. But Backpack is clearly the Fat Bear who has risen to the moment. Quiet strength in the face of adversity. A model for us all.
I have been a Panthers fan since the team was founded. When Cam Newton was quarterback, I really thought we were finally going to get a Super Bowl ring, but instead they went out on the field and let the Broncos run over you guys. You guys make millions of dollars, and by the way you all are playing, you are not earning your pay. Thankfully, the offense is coming together, but now we need the defense to hold up their end too. Please find a way to get the whole team on the same page so us fans can have something to be proud of. Losing to the Browns is an insult. You guys are better than this. Take pride in wearing that jersey, and let's start winning, and let's get a Super Bowl ring, guys come on. — Brandon, Holcomb, KS
I make millions of dollars? Please don't tell my contractor this. Or my wife.
What happened to Purrcussion? I missed them in the home opener. — Omer, Wilkesboro, NC
Purrcussion is still actively involved in every home game and in the community. Their job is to bring energy, and they're focused on bringing it to all corners of the stadium on game day. That gets them closer to the people all over, rather than when they're only on the field.
Hi DG, the game yesterday against the Browns frustrated me for so many reasons. I felt like the Panthers were outcoached and no adjustments were made. (About 750 words redacted) … make change and hire a DC who is aggressive. I know it's just a movie, but if the Panthers had a DC not Evero, someone like the DC in Remember The Titans movie, perhaps maybe just maybe they would have beat the Browns yesterday, and that is a valid point. — Shaked, Charlotte
Be grateful I gave you the edited version of that question. Shaked was on a roll.
Also, can't help you with "Remember the Titans" references. Never saw it. Kind of like chefs who don't watch "The Bear" because of PTSD; if I stop long enough to watch a movie, it probably won't be a football movie.
And then there's that!? Not a question; not a statement. In Boone a couple of weeks ago and still disappointed in what the ol' homestead has become; but more disappointed in the overall effort today. To clarify, I sat on the couch and walked away with minor injuries, but . . . really!? Still feel like I could have given Cleveland a better game. — Bradley, Nellysford, VA
Listen, times change, places change, and ball games don't always go your way. (And yes, Boone is different than it was 35 years ago, but even New Boone is better than most places on Earth.)
As for the game, all you can do is keep pushing through and trust that doing the right things the same way every day eventually pays off.
If only there were a saying that applied to situations like this, …