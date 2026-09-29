Ask The Old Guy: Get back to the work

I have been a Panthers fan since the team was founded. When Cam Newton was quarterback, I really thought we were finally going to get a Super Bowl ring, but instead they went out on the field and let the Broncos run over you guys. You guys make millions of dollars, and by the way you all are playing, you are not earning your pay. Thankfully, the offense is coming together, but now we need the defense to hold up their end too. Please find a way to get the whole team on the same page so us fans can have something to be proud of. Losing to the Browns is an insult. You guys are better than this. Take pride in wearing that jersey, and let's start winning, and let's get a Super Bowl ring, guys come on. — Brandon, Holcomb, KS

I make millions of dollars? Please don't tell my contractor this. Or my wife.

What happened to Purrcussion? I missed them in the home opener. — Omer, Wilkesboro, NC

Purrcussion is still actively involved in every home game and in the community. Their job is to bring energy, and they're focused on bringing it to all corners of the stadium on game day. That gets them closer to the people all over, rather than when they're only on the field.

Hi DG, the game yesterday against the Browns frustrated me for so many reasons. I felt like the Panthers were outcoached and no adjustments were made. (About 750 words redacted) … make change and hire a DC who is aggressive. I know it's just a movie, but if the Panthers had a DC not Evero, someone like the DC in Remember The Titans movie, perhaps maybe just maybe they would have beat the Browns yesterday, and that is a valid point. — Shaked, Charlotte

Be grateful I gave you the edited version of that question. Shaked was on a roll.

Also, can't help you with "Remember the Titans" references. Never saw it. Kind of like chefs who don't watch "The Bear" because of PTSD; if I stop long enough to watch a movie, it probably won't be a football movie.

And then there's that!? Not a question; not a statement. In Boone a couple of weeks ago and still disappointed in what the ol' homestead has become; but more disappointed in the overall effort today. To clarify, I sat on the couch and walked away with minor injuries, but . . . really!? Still feel like I could have given Cleveland a better game. — Bradley, Nellysford, VA

Listen, times change, places change, and ball games don't always go your way. (And yes, Boone is different than it was 35 years ago, but even New Boone is better than most places on Earth.)

As for the game, all you can do is keep pushing through and trust that doing the right things the same way every day eventually pays off.