Know Your Foe: Week 4, Detroit Lions

Defense has struggled but made plays when it mattered

The Lions defense was vaulted the last couple of years, but they hit a rut in the first two weeks of the season. In Week 3, though, they found a bit of their old magic, sacking Geno Smith four times, including 2.0 sacks from former Panthers pass-rusher, DJ Wonnum.

The group is led by Aidan Hutchinson. Going into Week 3, the defensive end had generated 14 pressures in the first two weeks, the second-most in the NFL, and he led all players with 104 pressures since the start of last season.

Detroit entered Sunday ranked 31st out of 32 teams in scoring, total, and rushing defense and were adding two new starters to the secondary. The Jets did put up 335 total yards, but the Lions held them to 58 yards on the ground. And just like they did in Week 1 against the Saints, they made a stop when it mattered, with a strip-sack on Smith to end the game.