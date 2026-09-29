Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Trane Technologies as Cornerstone Partner

CHARLOTTE – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced that Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has been named a Cornerstone Partner, extending a long-term commitment to the future of Bank of America Stadium. The company will serve as the exclusive Official Climate Technology Partner and an Official Sustainability Partner of both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The designation places Trane Technologies among a select group of Cornerstone Partners and reflects the company's deep ties to the Carolinas. Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator with more than 45,000 employees around the world, maintains its North American headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina and employs more than 4,600 employees across North Carolina and South Carolina.
The announcement builds on a relationship that began in 2018 when the organizations first worked together on a comprehensive upgrade to Bank of America Stadium's climate and cooling systems to improve fan comfort, indoor air quality and energy efficiency.
"Trane Technologies has been a trusted partner for many years, and we're excited to have them play an even greater role as we continue the transformation of Bank of America Stadium," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO. "Their decision to become a Cornerstone Partner reflects the strength of our relationship, the value they bring to this project and a shared vision for what it means for our fans, our region and future generations."
Trane Technologies will become the presenting partner of the 300-Level Silver Club at Bank of America Stadium in 2029, encompassing more than 50,000 square feet of premium hospitality space and four adjacent club destinations across the level. As part of the stadium's ongoing transformation, the company is also leading the upgrade of the venue's HVAC infrastructure systems and controls to continue to improve comfort, efficiency and performance throughout the stadium.
"Bank of America Stadium is a powerful economic and community asset for the Carolinas, and we're honored to serve as a Cornerstone Partner to support its next chapter," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We believe innovation can help shape a more sustainable future, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important venue and its transformation, providing advanced climate technology that helps enhance stadium comfort, efficiency and performance for years to come."
Another key component of the partnership is the continuation of the STEM Stadium of the Future Challenge, a 10-week program that empowers North and South Carolina high school students to dream big and design the next generation of sports venues. Challenged to envision what an NFL-style stadium built for their school could look like, students use STEM skills to create innovative concepts that blend sustainability, technology, fan experience, accessibility and school pride. Supported by mentors from Trane Technologies, teams construct scale models of their designs and present them before a panel of industry leaders, competing for Panthers Charities and Trane Technologies Foundation grants that help advance STEM education in their schools.
About Tepper Sports & Entertainment
Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer's (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. From hosting around 12 football-focused events annually, Bank of America Stadium now boasts around 40 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.