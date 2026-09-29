 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Trane Technologies as Cornerstone Partner

Designation elevates company as exclusive Official Climate Technology Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC and deepens its investment in the future of Bank of America Stadium

Sep 29, 2026 at 08:39 AM
260928_TraneChillerRoom-106654
Alex Herko

CHARLOTTE – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced that Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has been named a Cornerstone Partner, extending a long-term commitment to the future of Bank of America Stadium. The company will serve as the exclusive Official Climate Technology Partner and an Official Sustainability Partner of both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The designation places Trane Technologies among a select group of Cornerstone Partners and reflects the company's deep ties to the Carolinas. Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator with more than 45,000 employees around the world, maintains its North American headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina and employs more than 4,600 employees across North Carolina and South Carolina.

The announcement builds on a relationship that began in 2018 when the organizations first worked together on a comprehensive upgrade to Bank of America Stadium's climate and cooling systems to improve fan comfort, indoor air quality and energy efficiency.

"Trane Technologies has been a trusted partner for many years, and we're excited to have them play an even greater role as we continue the transformation of Bank of America Stadium," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO. "Their decision to become a Cornerstone Partner reflects the strength of our relationship, the value they bring to this project and a shared vision for what it means for our fans, our region and future generations."

Trane Technologies will become the presenting partner of the 300-Level Silver Club at Bank of America Stadium in 2029, encompassing more than 50,000 square feet of premium hospitality space and four adjacent club destinations across the level. As part of the stadium's ongoing transformation, the company is also leading the upgrade of the venue's HVAC infrastructure systems and controls to continue to improve comfort, efficiency and performance throughout the stadium.

"Bank of America Stadium is a powerful economic and community asset for the Carolinas, and we're honored to serve as a Cornerstone Partner to support its next chapter," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We believe innovation can help shape a more sustainable future, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important venue and its transformation, providing advanced climate technology that helps enhance stadium comfort, efficiency and performance for years to come."

Another key component of the partnership is the continuation of the STEM Stadium of the Future Challenge, a 10-week program that empowers North and South Carolina high school students to dream big and design the next generation of sports venues. Challenged to envision what an NFL-style stadium built for their school could look like, students use STEM skills to create innovative concepts that blend sustainability, technology, fan experience, accessibility and school pride. Supported by mentors from Trane Technologies, teams construct scale models of their designs and present them before a panel of industry leaders, competing for Panthers Charities and Trane Technologies Foundation grants that help advance STEM education in their schools.

About Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer's (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. From hosting around 12 football-focused events annually, Bank of America Stadium now boasts around 40 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Get back to the work

The Panthers are coming off a rough loss and some significant injuries, and the Keep Pounding mantra has never been more appropriate. With lots of questions about what's next and what to expect.

news

Panthers add Torricelli Simpkins to the active roster, among other moves

The Panthers signed the Charlotte native from the practice squad, while adding two more players to the practice squad who were here previously.

news

Know Your Foe: Week 4, Detroit Lions

From the dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs to a growing defense, get to know the Panthers next opponent, the Detroit Lions .

news

Monday Brew: Bryce Young shows toughness, expected to play this week

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Young is still getting checked for a lower body issue after he was stepped on during the loss at Cleveland. Plus more from Monday.

news

Dave Canales: Jaycee Horn suffers "significant quad injury"

The Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a quad injury Sunday, and is getting second opinions now to determine his timeline.

news

Panthers bring guard Saahdiq Charles back to the practice squad

The team brought back the veteran guard, who was here on the practice squad last year and appeared in two games. He was also here throughout the offseason.

news

Panthers know they have to find answers for the run game up front

The Carolina Panthers running game has struggled to get going through the first three weeks. Robert Hunt and Dave Canales offer insight into what went into the struggles against the Browns and how to respond.

news

Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Browns in Week 3

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's loss to the Browns in Week 3.

news

After loss to the Browns, players and coaches said they had to be "smarter"

A key penalty late drew a lot of attention, but the Panthers left too many opportunities on the table during a 21-18 loss at Cleveland Sunday.

news

Panthers looking at putting McMillan in better position after Browns switched up defense

The Browns entered Week 3 having played an inordinate amount of man coverage. They switched things up on Sunday, and rolled into looks that had one goal: shut down the rookie of the year. Now, coaches and teammates are looking at how to put their top receiver in better positions.

news

Panthers monitoring a number of injuries after loss to Browns

They were without both starting cornerbacks and wide receiver Jalen Coker by the end of the game, with other players in and out of the medical tent.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising