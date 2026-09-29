Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Trane Technologies as Cornerstone Partner

Trane Technologies will become the presenting partner of the 300-Level Silver Club at Bank of America Stadium in 2029, encompassing more than 50,000 square feet of premium hospitality space and four adjacent club destinations across the level. As part of the stadium's ongoing transformation, the company is also leading the upgrade of the venue's HVAC infrastructure systems and controls to continue to improve comfort, efficiency and performance throughout the stadium.

"Bank of America Stadium is a powerful economic and community asset for the Carolinas, and we're honored to serve as a Cornerstone Partner to support its next chapter," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We believe innovation can help shape a more sustainable future, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important venue and its transformation, providing advanced climate technology that helps enhance stadium comfort, efficiency and performance for years to come."