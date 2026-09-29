Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 4 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

With a handful of injuries hitting the roster, there are some updates to the depth chart, with more to possibly come throughout the week.

The Panthers signed offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday to provide depth at the guard position. He is currently slotted as a backup along with Corey Bullock. The two are behind Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, the latter of whom missed some snaps on Sunday with an elbow injury. Lewis was able to finish the game.

In a corresponding move for the Simpkins addition, the team released linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

For now, the secondary depth chart remains the same, but with Jaycee Horn expected to miss some time and the status for Mike Jackson still unknown, more changes could come later in the week.

Coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that Horn suffered a "significant quad injury" and the team would be without him for a period of time. Canales said Horn was receiving second and third opinions to shore up the timeline, and he would have more information on Wednesday following tests, and when the first injury report for the week is due. He also mentioned the possibility of calling up defensive backs from the practice squad.