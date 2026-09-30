Panthers place Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers entered the season with one of the most talented cornerback tandems in the NFL.
The pair went on injured reserve Wednesday morning.
The Panthers put both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on IR after their injuries in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
Horn suffered what head coach Dave Canales called a "significant quad injury," while Jackson left the game with a groin injury early and did not return.
To fill their spots on the 53-man roster, the team signed wide receiver David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad. They were called up for last week's game to help fill in thin spots from other injuries.
The Panthers added some more cornerback depth by signing Robert Rochell to the practice squad.
This is Rochell's third stint with the team, as he was also here in 2023 and 2025. He was here throughout the offseason, but was released in the initial cuts to 53 in late August.
He brings familiarity with this system, as he was originally a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2021, when Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley were there.
The move leaves them thin on the active roster, with just rookie Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans, and Chau Smith-Wade on the 53.
But they have some known commodities on the practice squad as well, including Corey Thornton (who at one point won the nickel job last year before he was injured) and Rochell, along with DeVonta Smith (who was here through the offseason and training camp), and Zion Childress.
The Panthers have one remaining spot open on the practice squad.
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.