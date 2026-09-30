Panthers place Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve

To fill their spots on the 53-man roster, the team signed wide receiver David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad. They were called up for last week's game to help fill in thin spots from other injuries.

The Panthers added some more cornerback depth by signing Robert Rochell to the practice squad.

This is Rochell's third stint with the team, as he was also here in 2023 and 2025. He was here throughout the offseason, but was released in the initial cuts to 53 in late August.