Will Lee has a big job in front of him, and he's approaching it with confidence

Horn and Jackson have each said that as well through the summer and early part of the season, knowing Lee was fitting in well. His ability to play the perimeter also allowed them to move Horn around in the defense, a significant part they've lost with Wednesday's news.

But Lee remains, with the lessons Horn and Jackson have taught him. They're now his to execute and build from. The memory of the dropped interception last week is still fresh in his mind, but with a big job in front of him, he knows he has to keep his focus on the immediate.

"Each game, you just move forward, and you just try to take the little pieces and the little details from each and every game and just apply them so you can keep growing," Lee said. "In that aspect, I think it's slowing down a little bit, yeah.

"We had this convo in practice, (Horn) was saying people are going to catch a ball on you; you've got to live with that. And my whole mentality, I don't want nobody catching on me, and he's like, that's not realistic in this game. Sometimes they just don't catch a ball, but like, that's why I hold myself to. I don't want nobody catching nothing on me, even if it's a short pass, deep pass, anything. I don't want nothing, but you know I'm trying to still get that mentality out of me so I can just be more confident in my play and just trust my techniques."