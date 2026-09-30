Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Five offensive starters out

CHARLOTTE — The list is getting longer.
The Panthers had 10 players listed on the injury report Wednesday, though participation was projected because it was a walk-through.
Wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee) did not participate, along with left guard Damien Lewis (elbow), and right tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion). Legette didn't play last week.
Veteran tight end Darren Waller (rest/toe) had his normal Wednesday off, and running back Chuba Hubbard (not injury-related) was also held out to rest.
Quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was a full participant after ducking into the blue medical tent briefly last week against the Browns. He didn't miss a snap in the game, however.
The news was mostly better on defense, though outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) did not participate.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and safety Nick Scott (ribs) were full participants after missing last week's game.
Earlier Wednesday, the Panthers placed cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve.
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.