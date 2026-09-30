Five takeaways from Wednesday, including injury updates, and lots of them

Of course, the length of the list and the severity of the items on it is no laughing matter, but Canales has always been wired to look at situations like this week as a chance for players to make their mark rather than what might be missed by others.
So even though there were 10 names on the injury report, and starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on IR in the morning, Canales remained upbeat.
"Just encouraging the whole group, guys that are excited about their opportunities, so I always kind of go to that direction," Canales said Wednesday. "The guys that are stepping in who we trust, who've played quality snaps for us."
That's a lengthy group this week, as rookie Will Lee III and veteran special teamer Akayleb Evans are expected to start at cornerback. Then there's Corey Bullock in for left guard Damien Lewis, who Canales said could return after the bye. And then there's Stone Forsythe, who worked at right tackle since rookie Monroe Freeling was held out of practice while he's in the concussion protocol.
But the best news was that neither Horn nor Jackson's injuries were season-ending.
Canales said both were in the "8-ish-week" range. Jackson had surgery to repair his groin injury yesterday, but Horn didn't need surgery for his quad injury and will rehab it here.
And with so many of Sunday's replacements being key special teams players like Evans and Brycen Tremayne, who had a team-high four catches for 83 yards and also played a third of the special teams snaps (way down from his normal allotment), it was easier for Canales to shorten up Wednesday's practice.
And while it's obviously not a great situation, Canales stayed on the bright side.
"People say next man up, and that's really what it is," he said. "I go to the excitement for the opportunity, the guys that are going to play. These opportunities are few and far between, and so when they do get a chance, some guys you'll have on your practice squad who you may not get a chance to call up, and their last meaningful football was in the preseason. And when guys have a chance to come in and contribute to the team, it changes them.
"It energizes them and really makes them feel a part of what we're doing. Not to say that running on the scout team is not important. It's vital to what we do. But when you get suited up on game day, you get to go out there and play with your teammates. It does something special, and it brings the team together."
Quarterback Bryce Young feels "blessed"
Another of the names on the report was quarterback Bryce Young, though he was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through.
Young was listed with a knee issue, but when he was informed the report didn't specify which knee, he shrugged and laughed: "Then it's just one of the knees."
"Yeah, I feel good. I'm blessed," Young said. "What happened early and finished the game, definitely a blessing, and you know, it's football that that stuff like that happens. you know, we're all battling through something in this sport. So I'm excited, feel good, practiced. Obviously, I'm not a doctor, but, me personally, I feel good.
"Football is football. Everyone's battling through something throughout the league, so you just get ready to go back out there and go."
Young was in the blue medical tent briefly Sunday in Cleveland, but didn't miss a snap.
"Bryce was able to finish the game," Canales said. "It's a knee and it got sore on him, so he's, he's getting a lot of treatment, but he was able to get out there today. We had a full speed, routes-on-air, period, individual period, and then we brought it all down in the team, and he was able to kind of do the whole thing. So, really confident that he'll be, he'll be good to go."
Mixed bag of news at wide receiver
Canales said that while Xavier Legette (knee) was more of a week-to-week situation, he's waiting to see what Jalen Coker (quad) is able to do the rest of the week before deciding on the other starting wideout.
"Xavier's, I would say more like week to week," Canales said. "We tried to get him back for this past game and just wasn't really able to get it going on Friday, so we had to pivot there. We're trying to get him back again, but, you know, we're just treating the symptoms and, and his level of being able to go and, and run full speed.
"With Coker, he moved around pretty well and was in there in the weight room, moving, doing some things. But again, he's got to go out there and play football for us to feel confident that he can go. Tomorrow's going to be a big day for that."
McMillan taking ownership for his part in passing game
Tetairoa McMillan has found a lot of success in a young career. He was rookie of the year last season, after posting a 1,000-yard-plus season; even a quiet week for McMillan, like in Week 2 this season with five receptions, can produce 100-plus yards, and Dave Canales has made no secret of the fact that the Panthers' offense runs through McMillan, their top wide receiver.
On Sunday in Week 3, though, a two-reception, 17-yard day was a stark box score for the dynamic receiver. Granted, he was draped all day by five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, whose sole job was to keep McMillan out of the game, but it still put strain on the offense.
Canales, postgame, put the onus on coaches to find better ways to open up McMillan, getting him areas of the field where he can take advantage of his frame, and pull coverage away from the rookie of the year.
"That's something as coaches we got to look at and make sure we're putting him in better positions to be able to be effective for us," said Canales at the time. "We want him to be a big part of what we're doing."
But on Wednesday, McMillan took time to raise his hand and take accountability for his part.
"I just got to be able to, at the end of the day, no matter what the route is called, no matter what the play is, I got to win my matchup," said McMillan.
Granted, learning now to win matchups against guys like Ward is part of the learning process, and McMillan, for all his accolades and sheer talent, is still a young player taking lessons from each game.
Sunday may have been a humbling part of that journey, but McMillan walked away just as confident — if not more — in what he has to do for this offense.
"At the end of the day, you know, (the coaches') job is to make sure that everybody is in the right spots and this offense is going and the defense is going. And then at the end of the day it's my job to make plays, to make sure that their call is the right call," said McMillan.
"It takes two to tango. It's kind of like a help me, help you situation.
Blackout incoming
The Panthers already knew they were wearing black jerseys Sunday night against the Lions, and when they took the field in black helmets today, that set a tone.
And he's hoping fans follow suit for the prime time matchup.
"Well, we got a blackout," Canales said. "It's our one shot, so we're asking everybody to come on out, put everything on. The helmets look sharp today, and the guys are excited about that part."
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.