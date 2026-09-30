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Five takeaways from Wednesday, including injury updates, and lots of them

Dave Canales sees opportunities for other players when injuries crop up, and it's easier to be optimistic when none of them are season-ending. With updates on Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, Bryce Young, and the receivers room.

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:53 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Of course, the length of the list and the severity of the items on it is no laughing matter, but Canales has always been wired to look at situations like this week as a chance for players to make their mark rather than what might be missed by others.

So even though there were 10 names on the injury report, and starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on IR in the morning, Canales remained upbeat.

"Just encouraging the whole group, guys that are excited about their opportunities, so I always kind of go to that direction," Canales said Wednesday. "The guys that are stepping in who we trust, who've played quality snaps for us."

That's a lengthy group this week, as rookie Will Lee III and veteran special teamer Akayleb Evans are expected to start at cornerback. Then there's Corey Bullock in for left guard Damien Lewis, who Canales said could return after the bye. And then there's Stone Forsythe, who worked at right tackle since rookie Monroe Freeling was held out of practice while he's in the concussion protocol.

But the best news was that neither Horn nor Jackson's injuries were season-ending.

Canales said both were in the "8-ish-week" range. Jackson had surgery to repair his groin injury yesterday, but Horn didn't need surgery for his quad injury and will rehab it here.

Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

And with so many of Sunday's replacements being key special teams players like Evans and Brycen Tremayne, who had a team-high four catches for 83 yards and also played a third of the special teams snaps (way down from his normal allotment), it was easier for Canales to shorten up Wednesday's practice.

And while it's obviously not a great situation, Canales stayed on the bright side.

"People say next man up, and that's really what it is," he said. "I go to the excitement for the opportunity, the guys that are going to play. These opportunities are few and far between, and so when they do get a chance, some guys you'll have on your practice squad who you may not get a chance to call up, and their last meaningful football was in the preseason. And when guys have a chance to come in and contribute to the team, it changes them.

"It energizes them and really makes them feel a part of what we're doing. Not to say that running on the scout team is not important. It's vital to what we do. But when you get suited up on game day, you get to go out there and play with your teammates. It does something special, and it brings the team together."

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Quarterback Bryce Young feels "blessed"

Another of the names on the report was quarterback Bryce Young, though he was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

Young was listed with a knee issue, but when he was informed the report didn't specify which knee, he shrugged and laughed: "Then it's just one of the knees."

"Yeah, I feel good. I'm blessed," Young said. "What happened early and finished the game, definitely a blessing, and you know, it's football that that stuff like that happens. you know, we're all battling through something in this sport. So I'm excited, feel good, practiced. Obviously, I'm not a doctor, but, me personally, I feel good.

"Football is football. Everyone's battling through something throughout the league, so you just get ready to go back out there and go."

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Young was in the blue medical tent briefly Sunday in Cleveland, but didn't miss a snap.

"Bryce was able to finish the game," Canales said. "It's a knee and it got sore on him, so he's, he's getting a lot of treatment, but he was able to get out there today. We had a full speed, routes-on-air, period, individual period, and then we brought it all down in the team, and he was able to kind of do the whole thing. So, really confident that he'll be, he'll be good to go."

Mixed bag of news at wide receiver

Canales said that while Xavier Legette (knee) was more of a week-to-week situation, he's waiting to see what Jalen Coker (quad) is able to do the rest of the week before deciding on the other starting wideout.

"Xavier's, I would say more like week to week," Canales said. "We tried to get him back for this past game and just wasn't really able to get it going on Friday, so we had to pivot there. We're trying to get him back again, but, you know, we're just treating the symptoms and, and his level of being able to go and, and run full speed.

"With Coker, he moved around pretty well and was in there in the weight room, moving, doing some things. But again, he's got to go out there and play football for us to feel confident that he can go. Tomorrow's going to be a big day for that."

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

McMillan taking ownership for his part in passing game

Tetairoa McMillan has found a lot of success in a young career. He was rookie of the year last season, after posting a 1,000-yard-plus season; even a quiet week for McMillan, like in Week 2 this season with five receptions, can produce 100-plus yards, and Dave Canales has made no secret of the fact that the Panthers' offense runs through McMillan, their top wide receiver.

On Sunday in Week 3, though, a two-reception, 17-yard day was a stark box score for the dynamic receiver. Granted, he was draped all day by five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, whose sole job was to keep McMillan out of the game, but it still put strain on the offense.

Canales, postgame, put the onus on coaches to find better ways to open up McMillan, getting him areas of the field where he can take advantage of his frame, and pull coverage away from the rookie of the year.

"That's something as coaches we got to look at and make sure we're putting him in better positions to be able to be effective for us," said Canales at the time. "We want him to be a big part of what we're doing."

But on Wednesday, McMillan took time to raise his hand and take accountability for his part.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I just got to be able to, at the end of the day, no matter what the route is called, no matter what the play is, I got to win my matchup," said McMillan.

Granted, learning now to win matchups against guys like Ward is part of the learning process, and McMillan, for all his accolades and sheer talent, is still a young player taking lessons from each game.

Sunday may have been a humbling part of that journey, but McMillan walked away just as confident — if not more — in what he has to do for this offense.

"At the end of the day, you know, (the coaches') job is to make sure that everybody is in the right spots and this offense is going and the defense is going. And then at the end of the day it's my job to make plays, to make sure that their call is the right call," said McMillan.

"It takes two to tango. It's kind of like a help me, help you situation.

Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Blackout incoming

The Panthers already knew they were wearing black jerseys Sunday night against the Lions, and when they took the field in black helmets today, that set a tone.

And he's hoping fans follow suit for the prime time matchup.

"Well, we got a blackout," Canales said. "It's our one shot, so we're asking everybody to come on out, put everything on. The helmets look sharp today, and the guys are excited about that part."

PHOTOS: Panthers wearing all black through the years

Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.

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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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