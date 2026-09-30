Five takeaways from Wednesday, including injury updates, and lots of them

And with so many of Sunday's replacements being key special teams players like Evans and Brycen Tremayne, who had a team-high four catches for 83 yards and also played a third of the special teams snaps (way down from his normal allotment), it was easier for Canales to shorten up Wednesday's practice.

And while it's obviously not a great situation, Canales stayed on the bright side.

"People say next man up, and that's really what it is," he said. "I go to the excitement for the opportunity, the guys that are going to play. These opportunities are few and far between, and so when they do get a chance, some guys you'll have on your practice squad who you may not get a chance to call up, and their last meaningful football was in the preseason. And when guys have a chance to come in and contribute to the team, it changes them.