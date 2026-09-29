David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Host Two Events with Vision To Learn to Bring No-Cost Eyeglasses to Students in the Carolinas

Vision To Learn operates the most comprehensive and cost-effective school-based program for children's eye care in the country, and the Teppers have long championed the organization's work. To date, DNTF has committed more than $5.2 million to Vision To Learn in the Carolinas.

This latest $3.4 million commitment extends Vision To Learn's reach to Raleigh and Durham as well as Greenville and Spartanburg, building off DNTF's $1.5 million multiyear commitment announced in 2024, which brought Vision To Learn resources to Charlotte-Mecklenburg (NC) and Charleston (SC) school systems. As of August 2026, Vision To Learn – with the help of DNTF – has facilitated more than 165,000 eye screenings, completed more than 56,600 eye exams, and provided more than 50,400 pairs of glasses to students in the Carolinas.