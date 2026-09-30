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Panthers in the power rankings before Week 4 against the Detroit Lions

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 4 against the Lions.

Sep 30, 2026 at 01:00 PM
26-0963_Web_Power Rankings Graphic-week 4

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 4 power rankings.

21st
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Saints 16th, Falcons 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

22nd
1
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Saints 18th, Falcons 29th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from ESPN.

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5
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Saints 16th, Falcons 23rd, Buccaneers 29th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

23rd
3
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Saints 21st, Falcons 28th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from SI.

24th
5
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Saints 20th, Falcons 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

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5
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Saints 19th, Falcons 22nd, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

26th
6
cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Saints 18th, Falcons 21st, Buccaneers 29th

Click here for more from CBS.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Browns | September 27, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

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