Akayleb Evans leaning on 2023, his preparation, and Mike Jackson as he looks to step in Sunday night

In total, he was on the field for 16 coverage snaps; two targets came his way, and he gave up only one reception for four yards while making a play on the ball that enforced what coaches have come to like about the young corner: he can enter a game cold at any time and be ready.

"You never know when it's going to happen, so it's a shock when somebody goes down. But at the same time I'm prepared. In practice every week, it's the same mentality," said Evans. "So prepare like a starter, and that's what I've been able to do, and that's why I feel like I was able to go in last week and be able to perform well, and I'll continue to do that."

It's also a position he's been in before.