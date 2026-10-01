Akayleb Evans leaning on 2023, his preparation, and Mike Jackson as he looks to step in Sunday night

CHARLOTTE — It's been a while since Akayleb Evans started a game at corner in the NFL. He filled in Week 18 of the 2024 season, in place of an injured Jaycee Horn, just two months after Evans arrived in Charlotte midseason.
Before that, it had been Week 18 of the 2023 season, capping a year in which he started 15 games.
Since then, the corner has had to become very comfortable playing a different role than the one he originally envisioned for himself. A lot of special teams, some chances to spell guys due to injury or fatigue, and time behind one of the best corner duos in the league.
"It took some adjustments, but I've been on other teams, I've been a starter, been on both sides, so, whatever the team needs me to do, I'm willing to do, prepared to do," promised Evans this week, "so I'm always going to be there for this team and whatever I'm a part of."
The past two years were time he spent rebuilding his confidence and picking up a lot of tidbits from Horn and Mike Jackson.
"I sit next to (Mike) in meetings now," Evans shared. "Last year I didn't, but this year I just wanted to learn from him. So sitting next to him in meetings has been very helpful. He's given me some tools to be successful in this league."
Those tools are coming in handy, as Evans is thrust back into the lineup in a much bigger role with both Horn and Jackson on injured reserve.
On Sunday in Cleveland, Jackson left the game in the first quarter. Since the Panthers have been playing a lot with rookie Will Lee III on the outside and Horn in the slot, they simply shifted the Pro Bowl corner back to the boundary and rotated other guys into the nickel position. Then, when Horn went down in the second half as well, Evans had to jump in and keep things moving.
In total, he was on the field for 16 coverage snaps; two targets came his way, and he gave up only one reception for four yards while making a play on the ball that enforced what coaches have come to like about the young corner: he can enter a game cold at any time and be ready.
"You never know when it's going to happen, so it's a shock when somebody goes down. But at the same time I'm prepared. In practice every week, it's the same mentality," said Evans. "So prepare like a starter, and that's what I've been able to do, and that's why I feel like I was able to go in last week and be able to perform well, and I'll continue to do that."
It's also a position he's been in before.
Last season, when the Panthers faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, it was also without Horn and a slew of defensive starters. Evans played more defensive snaps that game (30) than he did the rest of the season combined (21).
He'll be asked to do it again this week, against a formidable receiving corps from the Detroit Lions.
"You have to prepare extensively every week; you can't take any game lightly. I learned that preparation is never a waste of time. So that was my biggest key from (2023 with the Vikings), and I promised myself when that opportunity came again, I was going to be ready. So I'm prepared.
"I'm excited for every game, but you know, nothing like prime time, right?"
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.