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The Panthers have learned that Bryce Young "thrives" when things get complicated

Young is being pressured as much as any quarterback in the league He's also succeeding while being pressured, which points back to his unique ability to find calm in chaotic moments.

Oct 01, 2026 at 02:36 PM
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Darin Gantt
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH .
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH .

CHARLOTTE — Bryce Young looks like a mild-mannered quarterback.

But the Bryce Young the Panthers know, and the one that keeps coming out, is the one who seems to crave chaos.

That doesn't mean he's seeking it out, or living his life that way. That just means that whether within a play, within a game, or within a season, he has demonstrated a certain resilience.

So yes, he's getting pressured a lot. He's also leading the league in passing while getting pressured a lot.

"It's not just blitz; it's like when anything goes wrong, he kind of thrives," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said with a grin. "I have in my mind just practice reps, game reps where it's a bad snap — look for something good to happen.

"It puts him in a mode when things kind of go crazy, and he just stays calm. He sees them as opportunities to be aggressive, and that's what I've seen him do."

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There are a lot of ways to describe it. When a play breaks down and they go to "the second play call," quarterbacks coach Will Harriger will know it's "Baller Mode, activate."

And Young has activated it often and handled all the pressure so well so far this year.

Via Next Gen Stats, he's faced pressure on 43.5 percent of his dropbacks this year, which is either the most or second-most depending on where you cut off for qualifying quarterbacks. But he's only been sacked seven times, and his pressure-to-sack ratio is the lowest of the guys who are getting chased around a lot.

He's been pressured more than 50 percent of the time the last two weeks, and while that included a sluggish game at Cleveland (when he "only" threw for 291 yards), it also included his three-touchdown masterclass against the Falcons.

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I mean, it's very well documented. He's calm and cool, and he doesn't panic in those situations," offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said. "So while some people might tense up, he stays loose. When things do break down, you know, he can find that space, he can make the guy miss, but then also keep his eyes downfield and be able to deliver the ball accurately.

"That's something he takes a lot of pride in. That's something we try to build into how we practice: scramble drill, things breaking down every now and again, quarterback, individual, making him have all the different looks. Say you're running a keeper. Sometimes you get out clean, sometimes you make him stop hot, pop his feet, and find a receiver there because the NFL is very unpredictable at times, and things don't always go exactly how you plan it out on paper."

But for Young, those situations tend to look calmer than they might with other quarterbacks.

Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Sep 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

Idzik mentioned this year's recent addition to his very regimented pre-game and pre-practice routine: a basketball, which he'll dribble on the field as he's getting ready.

"I think part of his warm-up is just having some of that free-flow nature into his game," Idzik said. "I think everybody has their own ways of getting ready for practice and games.

"Across the league with modern quarterback play, they all go to their quarterback gurus, and they all have their different styles of warm-ups, popping your hips or having the three different balls. I think there are a couple of the guys out there who throw the rugby ball before. Whatever it is to help you click into game time and get ready to play, I'm all for it."

I'd say so.

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Not only is Young throwing for a lot of yards, but he's also throwing for a lot of yards at a time. In addition to leading the league in total yards, he's first in completions of 25 yards or more, ahead of a couple of guys named Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. He's also thrown for at least 250 yards in five straight games, which includes the playoff game against the Rams.

That stands out for a player who didn't begin here in an ideal situation, and isn't in one now, with all the injuries that have made a hash of lineups on both sides of the ball.

But in those situations, they expect him to shine.

"I feel like that's just the type of quarterback he is," wide receiver Tetairoa McMillansaid. "I feel like coming into the league, he was pretty much set up for failure, and he's thriving, and he's continuing to get better every single year. Obviously, the first pick of his class and especially a quarterback, you got a lot of weight on your shoulders, a lot of pressure, and I feel like he's handled that pretty well."

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Sep. 24, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

And that includes bouncing back from injuries, as he made a quick trip to the blue medical tent that McMillan wasn't even aware of, and came back to finish stronger than he started.

"He's a tough dude, man," McMillan said. "And you know he makes this offense go, and this offense rallies behind him. So he sets the standards, he sets the energy, and we're all behind him."

Of course, asking Young about this isn't a fruitful endeavor, because he's in Midweek Work Mode,  which is different than Baller Mode because all the variables are within his control. And asking him about his hot start, honestly, leads to a lot of kind of boring answers.

Of course, that's what an agent of chaos wants to do: lull you to sleep.

"We've had our highs, we've had our lows, there's been ups, there's been stuff that we still feel like we want to grow in still, stuff that we think we can do better," Young said this week. "And that's the beauty of the sport, you're always chasing perfection. That's our mindset this week, and we want every play to go out there and be executed at a high level. That's gonna be the goal. Right now we're putting in the work to try to make that possible."

Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Darren Waller are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Yeah, that's not the best way to describe it, or the things he's excelling at in the moment.

"Bryce is special in space; so you try to create that space for him," Idzik said. "You see it on the drive in the second half (in Cleveland) when we're running keepers and getting the run game going. He thrives when you get him out on the edge, and it's really because he knows how to manipulate guys one-on-one. He knows how to take advantage of rush angles and use them to his advantage when people are over-pursuing, and to stop them, buy that last second of time he needs to be able to get the ball down the field.

"It's a really special trait he has. He extends plays to the very last second, and gives us a chance to push the ball down the field. It's fun to watch."

PHOTOS: Panthers wearing all black through the years

Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.

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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) has a Salute to Service sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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The Carolina Panthers debuted a black helmet for their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks up at the video board prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 10 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) tries to make a catch while covered by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) tries to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up on the sideline during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) lines up on offense during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs on to the field carrying an American Flag prior to an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30-27. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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