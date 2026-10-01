The Panthers have learned that Bryce Young "thrives" when things get complicated

"Bryce is special in space; so you try to create that space for him," Idzik said. "You see it on the drive in the second half (in Cleveland) when we're running keepers and getting the run game going. He thrives when you get him out on the edge, and it's really because he knows how to manipulate guys one-on-one. He knows how to take advantage of rush angles and use them to his advantage when people are over-pursuing, and to stop them, buy that last second of time he needs to be able to get the ball down the field.